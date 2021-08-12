Cyber Monday soundbar deals 2021: what to expect

If you’re in the market for a major improvement to your home audio setup, then Cyber Monday soundbar deals are worth waiting for. Arriving immediately after this year’s Black Friday sales, these deals will see some of the best soundbars drop to their lowest ever prices.

We’ll be updating this page with the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals when the day itself rolls around, but in the meantime, we’ll be sharing our thoughts on when and where to spot the biggest bargains, as well as what to look out for in the latest soundbars from the likes of Sonos, Samsung and Klipsch.

We’ve also added some of the best deals from previous Cyber Monday events at the bottom of this page, too, so those of you in both the US and UK can better gauge what to expect when deals start appearing come November. It’s also worth bearing in mind that this year’s crop of deals will include new models that haven’t yet seen major price cuts, so last year’s bargains may prove even better value this time around.

Cyber Monday soundbar deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday will kick off on Monday, 29 November this year, though sales will start popping up before that date. For the most part, soundbar deals will begin to appear as early as October, but it’s likely we’ll see prices slashed more dramatically during Thanksgiving week (which begins Monday, 22 November, for our UK readers) in the run-up to both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Last season’s holiday spending report, conducted by Adobe Analytics, tells us that major retailers saw Thanksgiving week as a green light to begin rolling out deals more furiously, with Cyber Monday marking the end – and possibly most fruitful day – of a busy sales period. The very best cheap soundbar deals, therefore, will almost certainly land on either Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so check back to this page when the latter rolls around. It’s worth noting that last year’s pandemic-affected shopping trends may see retailers behave slightly differently in 2021, but we’re not expecting any major digression from the sales periods we’ve seen consistently year after year. As for what this means for you, it’s possible that a soundbar you’ve been eyeing up might become part of a sale a week or so before Cyber Monday itself, and then receive further price cuts as the week progresses. As with every sale, though, it’s risky to wait and see if it gets better and better – though we’re confident those on Cyber Monday will offer the best value.

What specs should I look for when buying a soundbar on Cyber Monday? Whether you want to build your dream home theater system, or are after a more reliable audio source to accompany your TV with great sound at an affordable price, choosing the best soundbar for you can be tricky. Given that the newest and best TVs are getting slimmer and slimmer, there’s less room for built-in speakers, which means the most important feature of a soundbar is its audio quality. Some soundbars compromise on this for form factor, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re all about design or portability. If so, you’ll want to keep an eye out for features like Bluetooth, which enables easy wireless connection with compatible devices like your smartphone, tablet or PC. For audiophiles, you’ll need to pay attention to the quality of a soundbar’s subwoofers and tweeters, depending on the amount of bass or high frequency sound you’re after. Then there’s Dolby Atmos. Offered by the best soundbars on the market, Dolby Atmos creates a 3D audio space for stunningly realistic entertainment. The sound isn’t limited to channels, either, so it can be positioned and moved precisely in a 3D field. Our guide to the best soundbars on the market right now will give you a more detailed idea of what makes a great soundbar, but rest assured that, typically, the higher the price, the better the audio quality.

Last year's best Cyber Monday soundbar deals

For reference, we’ve included below some of the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals we spotted last year, to help you gauge what sort of prices to look out for in 2021.

Cyber Monday 2020 saw great deals on soundbars from the likes of Samsung, TCL, Sonos and Klipsch, and you should expect these big audio names to crop up once again come November’s sales.

Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

Walmart ran a fire sale for this 2.1-channel soundbar from Samsung last year, which was available for just under $100. The Samsung HW-T410 Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and can connect via Bluetooth to Bluetooth-capable TVs and devices.

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer: $99 at Amazon

This incredible soundbar deal slashed the price of the TCL Alto 8+ by $100. It comes with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the soundbar itself, so you can really kit out your home cinema setup. Plus, a built-in subwoofer should deliver a powerful sound with plenty of bass.

Klipsch Cinema 400: $199 at Crutchfield

Klipsch has always been a respected name in the world of audio and its soundbars do their namesake proud. The Klipsch Cinema 400 may be just a 2.1-channel system, but with an 8" down-firing driver on the sub it brings powerful bass to any home theater.

Sonos Beam Soundbar: $299 at Sonos

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, this Sonos Beam was $100 off on Sonos for Cyber Monday. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers.

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: $599 at Amazon

For cinephiles, the best deal on Sonos products last year was the Sonos Sub sale that shaved $100 off the walloping subwoofer. At 32.4 pounds, it's a serious step up from the small speakers you might be used to, and when paired up with a Sonos soundbar can really add some oomph to the low-end.

Today's best soundbar deals

Obviously, Cyber Monday isn't rolling around until November, so for those in the market for a soundbar right now, we've also included a handy round-up of the best soundbar deals live today.

These prices are also worth checking out if you are holding out until Cyber Monday, though, since we wouldn't expect any of the below models to dramatically increase in price before that time.