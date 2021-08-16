Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals: what to expect in 2021

November's annual sales period offers some of the lowest prices of the year, but many often overlook Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals when searching for the perfect price on a premium display. Black Friday tends to take over the show when it comes to holiday sales, but we often see just as many discounts at the end of the weekend as well.

Once Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals roll around some of the more blockbuster discounts from Friday tend to have expired. However, retailers sometimes look to cash in on the surge in interest once the Black Friday weekend has run its course by launching a new wave of offers and launching more stock of the previous sale's most popular products as well.

The vast majority of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals are the same discounts that we would have seen over Black Friday, however if nothing takes your fancy during the main event it's worth brushing up on what Cyber Monday deals can offer for a second round of options.

Black Friday gets far more advertising time than Cyber Monday, but the second sale is no less valuable. In fact, Adobe reports that consumers spent over $1 billion more on Cyber Monday last year, and retailers were still offering the same level of discount as well. Last year's gaming monitor deals weren't particularly stunning, with some prices hitting the same positions as they had the year before and others sitting between $20 and $50 / £20 and £50 above record lows.

However, considering the success that both computing and gaming categories saw last year, and the fact that demand has dropped for home-working essentials, we may see even better prices on offer to help retailers compete in 2021.

We'll be bringing you all the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals right here as soon as they land. Until then, you'll find all our predictions for this year's sale just below as well as our top tips on finding the best display for you.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals: FAQs

When will the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals start in 2021? Official Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals usually begin once the clock strikes midnight on Sunday. However, some retailers launch their Cyber sales earlier than others, often kicking off between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. That means we'd recommend keeping your eyes peeled for another round of discounts from Sunday November 28 onwards, with more sales likely landing on Monday November 29.

What to expect from Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals in 2021

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals usually continue Friday's discounts and offer a handful of extra savings on top. While blockbuster price cuts are likely to be reserved for the main event itself, those who miss out on the weekend's offers will still be well served by later ones.

Last year''s offers dropped 1080p IPS monitors down as low as $80 / £99 - sometimes from MSRPs that were well over $200/£200. While you weren't picking up the fastest refresh rates or the highest resolutions here, the budget category was still well served in the later stages of the previous sale.

We expect to see a similar trend in 2021, potentially with even bigger savings on affordable displays. The world is in a different place this year, with far less demand for home working essentials like monitors.

That means retailers will be far happier dropping their prices to those that we may have enjoyed in previous sales. While that may lead to additional discounts of between $10 and $15 in the cheaper end of the category, this reduced demand will likely serve the mid-range even better.

Last year we saw 27-inch 144H LG UltraGear displays at just under $250, however this was still $50 more expensive than their previous Black Friday prices. Similarly, we've already seen the 4K Asus TUF VG289Q drop just below $300 / £330 in 2021, a saving that we expect will return or even be improved upon later in the year.

Those shopping for a Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal for between $200 and $400 (£200-£400) this year will likely get slightly more for their money than they would have last year, then.

In the world of premium displays, we're particularly interested in the MSI Optix MPG341CQR, which took a slight discount down to $700 / £790 in last year's Cyber Monday offers, but has since dropped all the way down to $530 / £499 in the months since then.

However, it's likely you'll also be able to rely on big name brands like Samsung's Odyssey line and Alienware for more deals in the $400+ / £400+ category as well.

What to look for in this year's Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

The best way to find the right Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal for you is by making sure you know what you're looking for straight from the off. Cyber Monday offers tend to move quickly as those who have been browsing over the weekend finally commit to their carts and head to checkout. That means it's crucial to know which specs you're looking for and how much you want to pay for the perfect configuration ahead of time.

You'll find all the key specs you should be on the lookout for just below, with some recommendations for each one to match your budget.

Refresh rate

A higher refresh rate means your display will remain smooth and silky no matter how many frames are being thrown at it by your GPU. The very least you should be aiming for is 60Hz. However, things are moving on from 60Hz refresh rates, and it's likely that you'll be able to find a 120Hz / 144Hz screen for a similar price if you're happy to drop some smaller features or drop a screen size. That said, some of the more affordable 4K displays still run at 60Hz, due to the fact that this resolution is so taxing on the system itself.



Resolution

Your resolution will determine the clarity of your picture and the size of elements on your screen, when taking the display size into account as well. Cheaper displays runs at 1080p, which works great for everyday browsing and can still run games nicely. However, moving into the mid-range with a 1440p will see a sharper picture, especially on a smaller screen. At the premium end of things you'll find a 4K (2160p) resolution. 4K displays are starting to drop their costs these days, so if you are looking at a 1440p screen with a good refresh rate, it might be worth looking at other models to see if you can get similar specs on a 4K model.

Display technology

You'll be choosing between a TN, IPS, and VA display these days, and it's worth noting that each system has its own strengths and weaknesses. A TN panel is particularly fast, and so is best used in a competitive setting where you'll need to rely on response times a lot more, however these are older screens and can't quite offer the same visual vibrancy of an IPS or VA monitor. On the other hand, a VA screen offers gorgeous contrast and color reproduction, but can lose a little speed as a result. An IPS monitor is a strong middle-ground between the two, often bringing excellent visuals to the party and still maintaining a fast response time as well.

Nvidia G-Sync / AMD Freesync

Your GPU can send visual information to your monitor at a range of different speeds, which results in a variation in frames per second, or the speed at which your monitor can move on from one image to the next. Because of this variation, monitors without G-Sync or Freesync can stutter or suffer from screen-tearing where your monitor can't quite keep up with the speed of your graphics card. This is why variable refresh rate systems are now so common on gaming monitors - and available across the full range of prices. That means it's essential to pick up a machine with one of these processes in place. Freesync is the most widely used service here, capable of running on cheaper displays and playing nice with the widest range of graphics cards. However, Nvidia G-Sync complicates things somewhat. Certain G-Sync features will only work with an Nvidia GPU, so it's worth checking whether your monitor is listed as 'G-Sync' or 'G-Sync Compatible'. A full G-Sync monitor will have technology tailor made for an Nvidia graphics card and will work best when your rig supports it. However, a 'compatible' version will run on any GPU but may not produce the best results.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

If you can't wait for November's Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals, then it's worth noting that we see price drops on a range of displays all the time. That means you'll be able to find excellent discounts on everything from 4K displays to budget 1080p runners well ahead of this year's sale. We've rounded up all the best prices on some top models just below.