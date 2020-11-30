Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2020: the absolute best prices you'll find today

The Apple Watch deals are continuing now we're well into the Cyber Monday deals and we're seeing some hefty discounts on Apple's most recent generations of Apple's wristwear.

We're seeing some fantastic prices for the Apple Watch if you're ready to buy right now, and you can pick up a new smartwatch for a lower than normal price with deals on everything from the Apple Watch 6 to the Apple Watch 3.

Remember that Cyber Monday is the last big deals day in the calendar, so we don't expect these prices to last for much longer. Those in the US are able to grab a brand new Apple Watch 6 for a remarkably low price, while those in the UK are seeing the biggest and best discounts on products like the Apple Watch 3 and Apple Watch 5.

Today's top Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a massive $49 price cut at Amazon in this great deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. The PRODUCT(RED) version briefly dropped to $329.98 (its lowest ever price) and has since gone back up to match the rest, but this is still a great deal.

Apple Watch 5 (44mm, GPS): £429 £359 at Amazon

Save £70 - Hurry if you want to bag last year's flagship Apple Watch at a knockdown price today at Amazon. Even though it's a little older now, the Series 5 is still a really powerful smartwatch that will be furnished with the latest software updates for years to come.

Looking to buy right now? We've collected all of the best live deals below for you to peruse, and we will continue updating this piece with further discounts as we see them throughout Cyber Monday itself.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals in the US

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $409 at Amazon (save $40)

If you want the larger variant, you can also get $20 off the smartwatch. That said, this isn't the best deal we've seen so far with some previously offering this smartwatch for $50 less so you may want to see if that deal returns soon.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS): $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 - You can save a lot if you opt for last year's Apple smartwatch, especially today as we've seen the prices drop down by $100 at Best Buy. You can get the smaller of the Apple Watch 5 models for only $299, but we don't expect this deal will last for long.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS): $429 $329 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Want the larger Apple Watch 5? That is also on sale today with Best Buy where the price has dropped by $100. This isn't the latest and greatest from Apple, but it's still a fantastic smartwatch that will receive updates for years to come.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Best Buy (save $20)

The Apple Watch SE has previously been down to $229 for those in the US, so we'd recommend waiting to see if that deal returns this week. If you're desperate to buy right now, the best price is $20 off from Best Buy. You're getting a Sport Band here, and your case color choices are gold, silver or black.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Best Buy (save $20)

This isn't the best price we've seen for this model, it has previously been down to $259 - but it's the best price right now for the smartwatch. You're also getting a Sport Band here, and your case color choices are gold, silver or black.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Best Buy (save $20) Best Buy may not have such a great price for the Apple Watch Series 3 as the $119 discount we saw earlier this week, but it does have consistent stock. If you're desperate to get your Apple Watch 3 today, we'd recommend using this link.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $229 $214 at Best Buy (save $15)

You can get the 42mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Best Buy for $214. That isn't the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology, but it's near to that price. It's also only available in black at this discounted price.View Deal

$25 gift card with Apple Watch 3 purchase directly from Apple

Do you prefer to buy your gadgets directly from Apple? If you do, you can get up to an $25 gift card when you buy from today through to November 30. The watch itself still costs $199 though, so this isn't the best possible deal right now.View Deal

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals in the UK

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular) £499 £389.99 at Amazon (save £109.01)

Was down to £404.15, now down to £389.99. Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.View Deal

Another great deal Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS + Cellular): £529 £399.99 at Amazon (save £129.01)

Was down to £413.20, now down to £399.99. Need the larger version of the Apple Watch 5 with GPS and cellular? You'll like this deal from Amazon that discounts £129 off the smartwatch with the price available on the space grey and the silver variants of the device.View Deal

Apple Watch 5 Milanese Loop 40mm (GPS + Cell): £749.99 £519.99 at Amazon (save £230)

This premium-looking stainless steel and Milanese Loop variant of the Apple Watch 5 is at its lowest-ever price with over £200 knocked off the price. This is a Cyber Monday deal you can't miss if you're looking for an Apple smartwatch. Stock is now very limited, so don't wait.

44mm: £799.99 £569.99 at Amazon (save £229)View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS-only, 38mm: £279 £179 at Currys (save £100)

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version.View Deal

£20 gift card with Apple Watch 3 purchase directly from Apple

Do you prefer to buy your gadgets directly from Apple? If you do, you can get up to an £20 gift card when you buy from today through to November 30. That's a similar discount to what we've seen from retailers, but note that this gift card can't be redeemed on the against the watch you're buying.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £269 £258.22 at Amazon (save £10)

We've yet to see a significant discount on the Apple Watch SE in the UK, but this is the best price we've found today for the latest smartwatch from Apple. If you're desperate for the already affordably priced Apple Watch, you may appreciate this £10 off.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): £299 £285 at Amazon (save £14)

Want the larger version of the Apple Watch SE? This isn't a significant saving, but it is the best available with £14 off the RRP. We expect to see better deals over Cyber Monday, but if you need this today this is your best price right now.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS + Cellular): £319 £309 at Amazon (save £10)

Want a smartwatch that can work away from your phone? You'll like this small discount on the Apple Watch SE with cellular support that has knocked £10 off the price. We may see better over Cyber Monday, but this is the best price right now.View Deal

