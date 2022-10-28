Black Friday phone deals 2022 in the UK: what discounts we expect

The best Black Friday phones deals might actually start arriving before Black Friday 2022, as while the big day is November 25, the sales often start early.

The name is rather misleading in fact - the Black Friday sales period has long covered the following weekend too, with the Monday also having sales, albeit under the name Cyber Monday. But increasingly companies don't even wait for the Friday to start discounting things.

To help you prepare for this extended sales period we've crafted this article, which will explain where to find all the very best deals, both on Black Friday and earlier.

We've also looked at some of the key devices we're likely to see discounts on - which are sure to include many of the best phones and the best cheap phones. Plus, you'll find tips below to help you spot the best deals.

We'll be regularly updating this article too with the biggest deals once they start rolling in, so keep this page bookmarked if you're on the lookout for a bargain.

Should you wait for a Black Friday phone deal?

The short answer is no. While we're sure to see a cavalcade of phone deals on Black Friday itself, there's no guarantee that those deals will be any better than those you see at other times of the year.

So if you spot a particularly eye-catching offer on a handset you're interested in, we'd suggest snapping it up.

The advantage of Black Friday is that there are more likely to be deals then on the phone(s) you're interested in. So if you don't spot anything in advance then you have a good chance of doing on the big day.

But don't miss out on a good deal now in the hopes of a better Black Friday one, because they might not be better on Black Friday. In some cases they might even be worse.

Black Friday phone deals: our predictions

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max full home screen (Image credit: Future)

When will the best Black Friday phone deals start in 2022? Black Friday sales are likely to really start kicking off in the week before the day itself (Friday, November 25), so you could see the best Black Friday phone deals as much as a week or so before then. You might even see big discounts earlier than that - although whether they can be counted as Black Friday deals is more debatable. Basically though, it's worth keeping an eye out for phone deals already, and all the more so as we get closer to the big day.

How good will this year's Black Friday phone deals be?

This year's Black Friday phone deals are likely to be a mixed bag, with some excellent deals and a whole lot of mediocre ones.

That's typical of sales events - often retailers will barely reduce the more exciting handsets while prices plummet on those they've struggled to shift.

We expect some great deals in the mix though, including savings of hundreds of pounds on some of the top models, such as some of OnePlus' and Samsung's pricier phones.

There are sure to be discounts on iPhones too, though the biggest deals may not be on the iPhone 14 range. And if you're looking for a phone on contract then Black Friday could also be the time to buy, as monthly prices will likely be reduced for many plans.

What Black Friday phone deals do we expect in 2022?

It's impossible to be sure what deals we'll see on Black Friday, but we can look at last year's event for some ideas.

We saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 reduced by £150 for example, so it's possible that we'll see similar deals for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year.

We also saw discounts of well over £100 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 line, along with the OnePlus 9. So similar discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S22 line and OnePlus 10 Pro are possible.

If you're more interested in an iPhone then you might have to be content with smaller savings if you're looking to buy one outright, but a number of Apple's handsets did see healthy reductions on contract last year.

Last year's best Black Friday phone deals

If you want a better idea of the sorts of Black Friday phone deals we might see this year then one good approach is to look at the deals we saw last year, as there's a good chance we'll see either similar offers again, or these sorts of discounts on the newer models. With that in mind below you'll find some of the key phone deals from last year's event.

3 pro tips for buying a phone on Black Friday

1. Work out which devices you're interested in

It's worth having a shopping list before going into the sale, so that if you spot a great deal, you already know whether it's on a phone you want.

Having a few possible options is helpful, since there's no guarantee any one specific handset will be reduced, but you should at least narrow down your options.

We have a bunch of tools to help with that, including our best phones guide and our extensive library of smartphone reviews.

2. Be open to other networks

If you're shopping for a smartphone on a contract rather than one that you'll buy outright then it's very much worth being open to changing network, as you'll have a lot more options that way.

In some cases the offers may be exclusive to new customers - though there are often existing customer offers too - but just not limiting yourself to one network inevitably means there will be more choice - and the potential for more excellent deals.

3. Check the prices now

Knowing how much a phone typically sells for will help you assess whether a Black Friday offer is actually as good as it looks.

Once a phone has been out for a while it will often be sold at a discounted price anyway, so the additional savings on Black Friday may be small or non-existent in some cases.

As such, it's worth checking the prices now for handsets you're interested in, and also keeping an eye on them over the coming days and weeks, so you can see how they fluctuate.

3 best phones to watch out for

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is quite simply the best phone you can buy in our opinion, as while it's not the best for everything, it is the best all-rounder, and more feature packed than most phones.

It has a brilliant 6.8-inch screen, incredible cameras, which include a 10x optical zoom - something you won't find on many other phones, an included S Pen stylus, and a whole lot of power.

Despite its excellence it might well see significant discounts on Black Friday, especially as the Samsung Galaxy S23 range is likely to be out before too long - but don't let their arrival put you off this phone, as the S22 Ultra will be excellent for years to come.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone SE (2022) is Apple's entry-level handset, but it still carries a mid-range price. That's fine though, because for your money you get a phone with a chipset that can outmatch most Android flagships, along with 5G support and a capable camera.

This is one of the iPhones that we might see savings on during Black Friday too, making an affordable model even cheaper.

So if you want an iPhone but don't want to spend big, then the iPhone SE (2022) is well worth keeping an eye out for during the Black Friday sales.

Read our iPhone SE (2022) review

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is a remarkably accomplished budget phone, as despite having a low price it also has a 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 120Hz screen.

Those are the sorts of screen specs you'd typically find in upper mid-range or even high-end phones, and the Poco X3 NFC has an even bigger battery than most flagships, at 5,160mAh.

In other areas it's a bit more modest, packing a mid-range Snapdragon 732G chipset for example, but that's still reasonable for the money. Its main issues are a lack of 5G and mediocre cameras, so be aware of that, but if you can live with those things then this is a great buy.

It could be an even better buy on Black Friday too, because a number of Xiaomi's handsets are often reduced, so this might well be among them.

Read our Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC review