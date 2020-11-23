Mobiles.co.uk Black Friday 2020 deals: big savings on iPhone, Samsung and more

When it comes to Black Friday phone deals, you can always rely on Mobiles.co.uk to come up trumps with some of the best offers around. And it hasn't disappointed so far this November.
Every retailer out there is trying to undercut each other on the latest iPhones, most powerful Samsungs, budget handsets and everything in-between. But Mobiles.co.uk constantly seems to come up with some of the most impressive pricing around across a whole range of handsets - especially during the peak sales season.
And with this year's Black Friday deals in full swing, Mobiles has got some of the most handsome prices on the best phones on the market. The one we like the most in the early running is the an exclusive to TechRadar readers - a market-leading offer on the Google Pixel 5, where inserting the code TRPIX5 knocks £25 off the upfront price and gets you 60GB of data for £26 a month. The phone's only been out a month!
But if it wasn't a Google handset you were after, there's also fantastic tariffs on iPhones, Samsungs - even SIM only deals.
Keep scrolling as we present its best deals of the week. We've tried to keep the list to include only offers that are truly market-leading, so that you don't have to go trawling through our dedicated best mobile phone deals page for something better.
The top 3 Mobiles.co.uk deals for Black Friday 2020
Google Pixel 5 128GB: | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better?View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20: | Vodafone | £125 (with code 10OFF) | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
Could it be...an S20 contract with low monthly bills? If you don't mind paying £125 upfront, this deal from Mobiles.co.uk can secure you the handset and 54GB of data...for less than the price of the handset alone.View Deal
Vodafone SIM | 12-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £16 per month + £60 cashback by redemption
This deal on Vodafone gets you 100GB of data while only charging £16 a month for it. While that alone is an excellent offer, it gets even better. And the £60 in cashback effectively brings the costs down to just £11 a month - a market-leading plan.
View Deal
Mobiles.co.uk's other best contract deals
Samsung S20 FE: | Vodafone | £79 upfront (with code 48HOUR) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
48 HOUR SALE The budget entry in this year's S20 range gets you a tonne of data, 128GB storage and bills of only £26. Oh yeah...and £50 off the upfront spend! Ends Monday, November 23
View Deal
Google Pixel 5: | Vodafone | £9.99 upfront (with code 48HOUR) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
48 HOUR SALE This Google Pixel 5 offers the device for £30 a month and with the code 48HOUR, just a tenner upfront. Together that makes this 54GB of data Google Pixel 5 incredibly hard to beat. Ends Monday, November 23
View Deal
iPhone 12: | Vodafone | £75 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm
This iPhone 12 deal is one of the best value options we've seen since the device launched. It provides 100GB of data on the Vodafone network while only charging £75 upfront and £47 a month. Overall, that is excellent value.
View Deal
iPhone 11: | Vodafone | £150 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26 per month
An affordable monthly rate that doesn't skimp on the data can be a hard compromise to find, but Mobiles.co.uk has nailed it with this generous 60GB tariff for just £26 a month. You can reduce the upfront payment by a tenner utilising the code 10OFF.
View Deal
iPhone 11: iD Mobile | £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99 per month
The total cost of this fab iPhone 11 deal is a pip under £770 - that's the best contract offer we've seen on this handset. You'll be on Carphone's own iD Mobile network (which uses Three's coverage) and the 20GB data limit will be substantially more than most average users will get through in a month.
View Deal
iPhone XR: | Vodafone | £65 upfront (with 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
This is one of those excellent deals that just hits all of the right factors. It's affordable, on a popular iPhone and comes with a load of data - 60GB to be exact. With all of that in mind, this is one of the best iPhone XR deals out there right now.
View Deal
iPhone SE (2020): | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm (after £144 cashback)
We had a feeling Apple's budget-friendly iPhone SE was going to get cheap this Black Friday, and here's the proof. There's nothing to pay at the start, and then bills of £30. That's more than some other retailers, but Mobiles then lets you claim £144 back over the two years to make this very competitive indeed.
View Deal
Google Pixel 4a: | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm (after £192 cashback)
The Pixel 4a has got soooooo cheap since it's release earlier in the year. Here you get the handset free and then pay bills of just £26 per month. Already good, but gets even better when you realise that there's a hefty £192 cashback you can claim back.
View Deal
Mobiles.co.uk's 48 hour deals
In addition to its core range of Black Friday discounts, Mobiles.co.uk is also running flash 48 hour sales. We'll add them to the above list as and when we see them, but we'd heartily recommend that you also bookmark the page here.
So far they've included yet more discounts on the Pixel 5, a cheap Samsung S20 FE tariff and hefty cashback on the iPhone SE and Pixel 4a.
Mobiles.co.uk's Black Friday Price Guarantee
Worried that Mobiles.co.uk might come out with a better price than it has now? Well, there's no need for concern as it has a price guarantee promising it will refund you the difference if it beats its own pricing during Black Friday on selected handsets.
However, this price guarantee is only against Mobiles.co.uk and you will not be refunded if any other retailer tops the offer you went for.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.