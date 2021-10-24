Black Friday Garmin deals 2021: early sales and what to expect

The best Garmin deals of the year are likely just around the corner, as Black Friday is on November 26, and it's followed by Cyber Monday on November 29. These two sales days have been home to many fantastic Garmin deals in the past, and we don't expect 2021 to be any different.

Last year on Black Friday for example we saw triple-digit discounts on some Garmin wearables, and the savings on those same wearables could be even bigger this year, with new models likely ripe for reductions too.

Better yet, there aren't any stock shortages being reported for Garmin's smartwatches, so you shouldn't have any trouble getting your hands on one.

So whether you're after a Garmin Fenix 6, a Garmin Venu 2 or any other model, it's worth holding on for just a little bit longer. That said, there are already some pre-Black Friday deals, and we've highlighted them below, along with our expectations for the day itself. And on Black Friday make sure to head back here for all the best Garmin deals.

Today's best Garmin deals

You don't need to wait for Black Friday to get a deal on a Garmin wearable, as some discounts are already rolling in. That said, we're expecting even better deals on the big day. If you just can't wait though you'll find all of today's best Garmin deals below.

Our predictions

Nothing is certain yet, but based on last year's Black Friday Garmin deals we can guess the sorts of discounts we might see this year, such as:

Garmin Instinct: there was savings of up to $130 on this in 2020, so we might see even bigger discounts this year.

there was savings of up to $130 on this in 2020, so we might see even bigger discounts this year. Garmin Fenix 6 range: various Fenix 6 models were reduced by upwards of 100 dollars/pounds in 2020, so this range is ripe for Black Friday discounts.

various Fenix 6 models were reduced by upwards of 100 dollars/pounds in 2020, so this range is ripe for Black Friday discounts. Garmin Vivomove Style: in the UK this was reduced by £70 in 2020, and we wouldn't be surprised if there are even deeper discounts this Black Friday.

in the UK this was reduced by £70 in 2020, and we wouldn't be surprised if there are even deeper discounts this Black Friday. Garmin Vivoactive 3: there were big savings of $120 off this in 2020, so we might see this get even bigger reductions than other Garmin wearables.

there were big savings of $120 off this in 2020, so we might see this get even bigger reductions than other Garmin wearables. Garmin Forerunner 45S: you could get this for a modest $50 reduction in 2020, but we might see that saving grow this year.

3 best Garmin watches to look out for

The Garmin Fenix 6 is a powerful, feature-packed multi-sports watch, and is our pick for the best Garmin watch of 2021 (Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Fenix 6 tops our list of the best Garmin watches, and for good reason. It - and the rest of the Fenix 6 range - are incredibly accomplished multi-sport watches, with the tools needed to track just about any activity, and enough battery life to see you through.

That said, the Garmin Fenix 6 and its siblings are also rather expensive, so buying one full price could be a wallet-worrying proposition, which is one of the reasons it's among the watches we think you should look out for on Black Friday, as a discount could make it a lot easier to stomach.

Even with a Black Friday discount the Fenix 6 will be overkill and likely overly expensive for casual fitness fans, but if you're serious about exercise - and about tracking it - then this won't let you down.

Read our full Garmin Fenix 6 review

The Garmin Venu 2 is a great-looking watch for everyday wear and workouts, and will suit more casual athletes (Image credit: Garmin)

For those who want something more mid-range, the Garmin Venu 2 is an excellent choice, doing double duty as a smartwatch and a multi-sport tracker.

Given that smartwatch focus it's also better looking and more compact than many of Garmin's wearables, so you'll be as happy wearing this in the office or on a date as you will on a hike or a marathon. And with its vivid AMOLED display it's a joy to interact with.

In terms of how much this one might be discounted on Black Friday, it's trickier to predict than some Garmin wearables, as it only launched in 2021 so we don't have any history for it. But the original Garmin Venu got a healthy reduction last year, so don't be surprised if the Venu 2 does this year.

Read our full Garmin Venu 2 review

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is packed with tools to help new runners advance their training, including smart workout suggestions (Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a budget entry in Garmin's range, but don't let the low price fool you - this is still a decent choice for runners or anyone who's starting to get serious about their workouts.

Thanks to accurate GPS, recommended rest times, workout suggestions and more, this is a step up from a simple activity tracker. The screen is a bit low resolution and the design isn't something anyone will look twice at, but the Forerunner 55 smartly focuses on the most important things for a sports watch, and does them well.

If you're a serious athlete this might feel a bit basic, but for more casual exercisers the Forerunner 55 is a great entry point into the world of Garmin, and on Black Friday this affordable watch might be even cheaper.

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 55 review

Last year's Black Friday Garmin deals

To give you a clearer idea of the sorts of sales on Garmin products we might see this Black Friday, it's worth checking out some of the deals from Black Friday 2020, so we've listed some of the highlights below. These are all expired of course, but we wouldn't be surprised if you see similar or even better savings during Black Friday 2021.

Last year's Black Friday Garmin deals in the US

Image Garmin Instinct: $299.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $130)

The super tough Garmin Instinct is half price at Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is a seriously solid GPS sports watch, with very impressive battery life to boot, making it a good option for multi-day outdoor events.

Image Garmin Forerunner 45S: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a slightly smaller version of the original Forerunner 45 running watch, and is surprisingly feature-packed for the price. It includes not just accurate GPS and optical heart rate monitoring, but also adaptive training plans, stress tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, and sleep tracking. Stock is limited.

Garmin Instinct Garmin Instinct: $299 $169.99 at Garmin (save $130)

Image Garmin Approach S40: $299.99 $195 at Amazon (save $104.99)

Amazon has beaten Walmart's Cyber Monday price on this smart Garmin golf watch. It features a color touchscreen, and is pre-loaded with maps of over 41,000 courses around the world. It automatically records shot distances and locations, and can even be paired with optional Garmin club-tracking sensors.

Image Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $349.99 $246.29 at Amazon (save $103.70)

This is a scaled down version of the regular Vivoactive 4, with a 40mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It packs all the same features as its larger counterpart, including excellent workout tracking with super accurate GPS, SpO2 monitoring, on-watch music streaming and stacks of stats.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Garmin Vivoactive 4: $349.99 $249.99 at Garmin (save $100)

Garmin's Vivoactive 4 offers premium fitness tracking and smartwatch functionality, and this $100 discount makes those features a lot easier to obtain.

Image Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: $749.99 $591.31 at Amazon (save $158.68)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. It's a top-end Garmin watch, and it's very rare to see it under $600, so this is a seriously impressive deal.

Last year's Black Friday Garmin deals in the UK

Image Garmin Fenix 6: £458.53 £359 at Amazon (save £99.53)

This is a huge saving on Garmin's flagship sports watch, and one we'd been hoping for all year. Our reviewer called the Fenix 6 "the best multi-sport watch you can buy" thanks to its unbeatable outdoor sports tracking, accurate biometrics, and solidly built design. Its main downside at launch was its price, but with almost £100 off, that's no longer an issue. Very highly recommended.

Image Garmin Vivomove Style: £259.99 £189.99 at Argos (save £70)

The Garmin Vivomove is a gorgeous hybrid smartwatch that's perfect for anyone who finds regular fitness trackers a little bit ugly. It has an analog face with a hidden digital display that reveals vital stats and smartphone notifications at the push of a button. It collects far more data than that though, and pushes a wealth of info on your activity and wellbeing to the Garmin Connect app on your phone. A stunning smartwatch, and a great deal with £70 off at Argos.



Image Garmin Fenix 6S: £424.29 £359 at Amazon (save £65.29)

This is a scaled-down version of Garmin's flagship Fenix 6, with a 42mm face that's better suited to smaller wrists. It still boasts all the same features as the larger version, including multi-day batter life in GPS mode, multi-sports tracking, stress monitoring and SpO2 tracking, plus barometric altimeter and thermometer.

Image Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: £581.94 £439 at Amazon (save £142.94)

This is a souped-up version of the classic Fenix 6S, with some added extras for runners and golfers. PacePro tech helps you manage your pace during training runs and races, and CourseView gives you access to over 41,000 golf course maps right on your wrist. That's a lot to pack into a 42mm sports watch, and this is its lowest price ever at Amazon.

Image Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: £549 £488 at Amazon (save £61)

This is a turbo-charged version of the original Fenix 6X, with additional training features for runners and skiers, plus extensive golf course maps. The £61 price drop is fairly modest, and there's no question this is still a very expensive sports watch. The original Fenix 6 is over £100 cheaper, and gives you almost all the same features unless you're a very keen sportsperson.

