Black Friday Carphone Warehouse deals: what to expect from the retailer in 2020

Black Friday Carphone Warehouse deals are fast approaching, with the brand already releasing a few early offers to give us a glimpse of what they can bring to the table this year.

And from the looks of these first few Black Friday phone deals, covering top-tier iPhones, affordable Samsung devices and a few Huawei handsets, we would say Carphone is looking like a good place to get a phone this year.

After cutting ties with O2, Three and most recently EE, this year's Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals are quite limited in terms of what networks they will be offered on...but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

The three networks Carphone still operates on are Vodafone, iD Mobile and Virgin and it seems Carphone's plan this year is to go all out on these options with early offers on iD and Vodafone looking very promising.

So far Black Friday iPhone deals have been the most exciting offer from Carphone this year but we imagine as we get nearer to the event, other mobile phone deals will follow along with SIM only deals and even some SIM-free phone bargains.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday is very quickly approaching and although the official date is November 27, a number of retailers, including Carphone Warehouse, have already started to launch deals.

In fact, every year, the event seems to get earlier and now it feels like its pretty much Black Friday month at this point! With that in mind, while we imagine the best deals will come at the end of the month, it is well worth keeping an eye out now.

The best Black Friday Carphone deals:

Why choose Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse is easily one of the best-known retailers in the UK and although it no longer has its high street stores, it has committed to its online services.

Looking past the cheap prices the brand is offering over Black Friday, there are a number of factors that help Carphone stand out. It offers up to £400 when you trade in for new phones, free next day delivery and more. And if you're unsure how to change your new number or set up your new device, Carphone will help you out there too.

What networks can Carphone Warehouse offer?

Carphone Warehouse and its sub brands like Mobiles.co.uk and e2save have been slowly losing access to the main networks. First went O2 and Three and now, EE is gone as well.

While they have held onto Vodafone, it is the last of the four main networks they can offer. Alongside Vodafone, Carphone Warehouse can also stock Virgin and it's own network - iD Mobile.

This provides both good and bad news. On the bad side, well...less choice. On the plus side, Carphone is forced to push all of its budget into a couple of networks, meaning less spread of discounts and hopefully, far bigger promotions.

What other phone retailers are doing Black Friday?

As you can imagine, Black Friday is a time that brings all the big phone retailers together. Whether you're looking for something on a contract or SIM-free, there will be a huge range of places to look, these include: