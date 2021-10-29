Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.



The Black Friday deals event is the perfect opportunity to grab a massive TV at a record-low price from brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Whether you're looking to splash all out on a premium QLED and OLED TV or if you're looking for a budget set, our Black Friday TV deals guide has you covered.



While the Black Friday 2021 sale officially lands on November 26 this year, retailers are pushing sales earlier than ever to avoid potential shipping delays. This means you can shop for early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals right now from US retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, and we're rounding up all the best offers for you below.



Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the best Black Friday 75-inch deals as they land, where to look for bargains, and the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals you can expect through Cyber Monday and beyond.

The best early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

While we're still waiting for official Black Friday sales, several US retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, have released early offers, which include Black Friday discounts on 75-inch TVs. We've included the best early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals below, and we'll be updating this list as most offers pop up.

Early Black Friday TV deals US

Image Hisense 75-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $789.99 $709.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - At just $710, this 75-inch Black Friday TV deal from Hisense is a fantastic option if you're looking for a big-screen budget TV. Despite the price tag, the A6G Series TV is packed with premium features including HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system. View Deal

Image TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – Here's a massive 75-inch TV screen down to $749.99 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. This TCL set isn't the most advanced out there but you're really paying for the sheer size of the thing here. That said, it does support 4K, HDR and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. View Deal

Image Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,399.99 $1,098 at Amazon

Save $301 - One of our early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals is this stunning Sony 4K set that's on sale for a record-low price of $1,098. The X80J Series TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control. View Deal

Image Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,899.99 at Samsung

Save $800 - Samsung has just released early Black Friday TV deals, and we've spotted a massive $800 price cut on this 75-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal on a big-screen QLED TV. This 2021 Samsung set delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and a powerful 4K Quantum Processor. View Deal

Image Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $2,999.99 $2,197.99 at Amazon

Save $802 - Amazon's early Black Friday TV deals include this stunning Samsung Frame TV on sale for $2,197.99. That's a massive $800 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the QLED TV. The 75-inch TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities. View Deal

