You can get 30% off 2019 Philips 4K TVs with Ambilight this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic time to invest in a new TV – and these Philips 4K Ultra HD TV deals prove that you don't have to settle for last year's models if you want to save money.

These Prime Day discounts see the Ambilight-clad Philips 7304 Performance Series slashed by 30%, despite being released this year.

This swish TV is nicknamed 'The One' by Philips, because it’s ‘the one’ TV the company thinks will suit most people. It ticks lots of spec boxes, including Dolby Atmos and three-sided Ambilight, and also boasts 'Works with Alexa' certification, which means it can be controlled using your Amazon Echo speaker.

Check out the deals below:

The best Philips 7304 Performance Series Prime Day deals

What is an Ambilight TV?

Ambilight technology sets Philips TVs apart from the crowd – and it's a feature you won't find anywhere else.

Essentially, it's an LED array around the side of a television, which projects colour onto the wall behind it.

These colours match the hues appearing in whatever TV show or movie you're watching, increasing your perception of contrast and creating an immersive light display that seems to seep out of the television itself.

If you're still not sure, check out our guide to whether you should buy a Philips Ambilight TV, in which we weigh up the pros and cons in more depth.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Looking for a cheaper Philips TV deal?

If these Prime Day deals don't take your fancy, it might be worth checking out some of last year's Philips Ambilight TV models that have been given discounts of up to 40% off: