You can get 30% off 2019 Philips 4K TVs with Ambilight this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic time to invest in a new TV – and these Philips 4K Ultra HD TV deals prove that you don't have to settle for last year's models if you want to save money.
These Prime Day discounts see the Ambilight-clad Philips 7304 Performance Series slashed by 30%, despite being released this year.
This swish TV is nicknamed 'The One' by Philips, because it’s ‘the one’ TV the company thinks will suit most people. It ticks lots of spec boxes, including Dolby Atmos and three-sided Ambilight, and also boasts 'Works with Alexa' certification, which means it can be controlled using your Amazon Echo speaker.
Check out the deals below:
The best Philips 7304 Performance Series Prime Day deals
Philips 50PUS7304 /12 4K HDR TV with Ambilight
£1000 £699.99 at Amazon
With over £300 off, this 50-inch 4K TV is a bargain. It has Philips's cool Ambilight feature, a stunning slim build and works with Alexa, and also packs Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to boot.View Deal
Philips 55PUS7304 /12 4K HDR TV with Ambilight
£1150 £799.99 at Amazon
Looking for something a little bigger? This 2019 model packs in 55 inches of 4K HDR goodness, and with extra features like Ambilight technology and Alexa compatibility, this 30% Prime Day discount feels like a great deal.
View Deal
Philips 43PUS7304 /12 4K HDR TV with Ambilight
£850 £594.99 at Amazon
If you're short on space, a 43-inch TV will showcase your 4K shows and films without taking over your entire living room – and with £255 off, it won't break the bank either.View Deal
What is an Ambilight TV?
Ambilight technology sets Philips TVs apart from the crowd – and it's a feature you won't find anywhere else.
Essentially, it's an LED array around the side of a television, which projects colour onto the wall behind it.
These colours match the hues appearing in whatever TV show or movie you're watching, increasing your perception of contrast and creating an immersive light display that seems to seep out of the television itself.
If you're still not sure, check out our guide to whether you should buy a Philips Ambilight TV, in which we weigh up the pros and cons in more depth.
Sign up for Prime Day
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.
Looking for a cheaper Philips TV deal?
If these Prime Day deals don't take your fancy, it might be worth checking out some of last year's Philips Ambilight TV models that have been given discounts of up to 40% off:
Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K HDR TV:
£600 now £395
If you're after a solid, mid-range TV with bags of specs and a great price, you'll be hard pressed to do better than this one. It has £205 off, and offers HDR Plus, 4K visuals and the Android Smart TV platform for all your streaming and catch up needs.View Deal
Philips 50PUS7303/12 50-Inch 4K HDR TV:
£700 now £445
Philips mid-range TVs always come in at bargain prices, but it's hard not to be tempted by £255 off this 50-inch stunner. It packs in 4K HDR as well as the glowing Ambilight backlight system.View Deal
Philips 55PUS7303/12 55-Inch 4K HDR TV:
£800 now £520
55 inches is becoming the sweet spot for TV size these days, and Philips TVs have enough bells and whistles to make them stand out from the crowd thanks to its Ambilight glow. There's currently £280 off this 4K HDR stunner, making it well worth a look.View Deal
Philips 65PUS7303/12 65-Inch 4K HDR TV:
£1300 now £785
Bigger is better, right? If you're on the market for a huge Philips Ambilight TV, there's £515 off this 65-inch 4K HDR blinder. You might have to knock a wall through for it, though.View Deal
- TechRadar is scouring Amazon and all the major retailers' websites, rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.