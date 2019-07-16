Samsung's brand new 4K TV is a third off this Prime Day – but not for long

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

The deals are coming thick and fast with Amazon Prime Day 2019, and there are plenty of TV deals to keep prospective television buyers occupied for the rest of the event. But if you're after an affordable 4K television, the current discount on Samsung's new RU7100 LED TV is one of the best options out there.

Samsung is the world's biggest shipper of televisions, with a reputation for both reliable budget sets and dazzling high-end QLED screens.

While the RU7100 isn't the flashiest or most feature-packed model in its lineup (in fact, it's the cheapest Ultra HD TV put out by Samsung this year) it's still a brand new 2019 set with a highly tempting price cut for Prime Day, with only a few hours left to go.

Samsung RU7100: Prime Day deals

Samsung 50-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV: £599 now £418

The bottom end of Samsung's Ultra HD product line this year is straightforward 4K TV with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support. You still don't get Bixby this low down the range, but you can expect a crisp and capable screen for the money with this 30% price cut.View Deal

Samsung 55-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV: £599 now £418

Or, if you have room for a 65-inch television in your home, why not opt for the bigger model? The resolution doesn't increase the bigger you go, but you can be sure you'll get a high-impact viewing experience at this size. It's only a 21% saving, but it adds up for the more expensive model.View Deal

4K, HDR, HDMI and more

For your money you get a glorious 4K UHD picture, with upscaling available for any lower-resolution sources you're plugging in. HDR is supported too, so you don't lose any detail in the darkest and lightest parts of the picture.

You've got three HDMI ports to plug in games consoles, streaming boxes and the like. Samsung's rather nifty smart TV hub is on board here as well (offering apps like Netflix), and the set plays nicely with Samsung phones if you want to beam some content from your mobile to the big screen.

