We're really going to miss Prime Day's iPad deals and discounted iPad Pros when they expire tonight

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing but the best offers will end today and that includes these stunning iPad deals and iPad Pro price-crashes. Apple is really getting into the deals party spirit with some truly brilliant discounts on various iPad tablets. Everything from the standard 9.7-inch model all the way up to the largest iPad Pro are taking part in today's Prime Day iPad sale.

And while it's mainly Amazon rocking the best deals in the US and UK, we've also seen Walmart crashing the party big-style with some of the best prices we've ever seen on the powerful slates in the USA.

For example, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro that's currently on sale at Amazon for $749 is on sale at Walmart for $599. That's a $200 discount and $50 lower than Amazon's Prime Day price.

So if you're after the best deals of the year on an iPad Pro in the US or UK today, keep on scrolling and we'll show you were to get the best prices.

The best-selling iPad Pro features a 10.5-inch retina display and an impressive 12MP camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera. The iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering an A10X fusion chip and yp to 256GB of storage. This allows you to store pictures, movies, and download apps and games without having to worry about filling up your tablet. The iPad also offers Touch ID and provides an all-day battery life of 10 hours.

iPad Pro deals - USA

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 256GB): $799 $599 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple iPad Pro on sale for $599 at Walmart. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.5-inch tablet that comes in your color choice of gold, rose gold, and silver.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 64GB, cellular) $929 $579 at Amazon

More iPad deals - USA

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip and includes up to 10 hours of battery life.



iPad Pro deals - UK

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Cellular, 64GB) £1,119 £885 at Amazon

One of the biggest price cuts in terms of percent down is this deal on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage, which is down a whopping 21%. That'll save you £234, or almost enough to buy some peripherals for the Apple tablet.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Cellular, 1TB) £1,669 £1,446 at Amazon

This deal saves you 12% off the price of an 11-inch iPad Pro that can connect to Wi-Fi and cellular networks. And, with 1TB of storage, you can load it up with files, music, movies, and more.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Cellular, 512GB) £1,269 £1,020 at Amazon

One of the biggest discounts on an iPad Pro you can find for Amazon Prime Day is the £249 reduction on this 11-inch cellular 512GB model, saving you a lovely 20%.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Cellular, 64GB) £919 £811 at Amazon

If you want an iPad Pro that's relatively affordable, this is the best discount you'll find, as it cuts 12% off the price of the smaller Apple tablet in its smallest storage space form.

You can shop more of Walmart's tablet deals below that include price cuts on the latest model Apple iPad with 32GB and 128GB storage options.

More iPad deals - UK

iPad Mini (64GB) | £399 £384 at John Lewis

Apple iPad Mini (256GB): £549 £476 at Amazon

With more storage space than you can shake a stick at, in one of Apple's most affordable but reliable tablets, you could do a lot worse than this respectable saving on an iPad Mini.

Apple iPad Mini (Cellular, 64GB): £519 £449 at Amazon

Sure, this iPad Mini deal doesn't have all that much storage space, but it does come with a tablet that can connect to cellular networks, so it'll be super easy to back up your files to the cloud. It's also at a hugely affordable price for this brand of slate.

Apple iPad Mini (Cellular, 256GB): £669 £585 at Amazon

Want the most premium of Apple's 'cheap' iPads that's discounted for Amazon Prime Day? With cell connection, loads of storage, and a fantastic iPad powering it all, this is a great tablet, and with £84 off you can get it for an impressive price.

Apple iPad (Cellular, 32GB): £449 £360 at Amazon

If you want a new iPad but don't want to spend much money on it, this is a great deal, as it takes Apple's cheapest iPad with the smallest storage space option, and drops the price by an impressive 20%.

Apple iPad (Cellular, 128GB): £539 £410 at Amazon

This is the biggest percentage saving we've seen on an iPad, with a hefty 24% lopped off its price tag. The iPad is a solid affordable product, and with enough storage space for all your apps and files, you can't go wrong with this.

