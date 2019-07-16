Hurry, these are the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available in the UK

So, Prime Day is starting to draw to a close, and the deals flurry is beginning to fade to a dreamy fog. However, you might have had a busy 36 hours and only just now are able to check out the discounts - well, that's where we come in.

We've had a snoop through Amazon and found the discounts that were still live and worth checking out in our humble opinion*.

(Please note: as Amazon Prime Day is drawing to a close, more and more of these deals will be dropping out of their sale price. We're trying to remove them where possible - but good luck spotting!)

This year Amazon Prime has yielded more than the expected amount of deals, with loads to choose from, beginning with the expected suite of Amazon devices and ending with... well, you name it. TVs, iPads, smartwatches, games... even a few robot vacuum cleaners thrown in there.

So here's the list - here's hoping you find that bargain you were looking for at the last minute.

*That opinion is born from scouting through Amazon and the surrounding retailers so much that we've practically absorbed ourselves into the deals matrix. You're welcome, intrepid deals-lover.

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker £49.99 £22 at Amazon (UK)

Prime members can get the 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for £22. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Alexa-enabled smart speaker. You can get this deal in all colour variations too.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 now £49.99

It's the newest of all Amazon's voice-controlled Echo speakers, and it's already on sale. Make a £30 saving on the Echo Show 5, which comes with a screen as well as the regular Alexa smart home features, including music, lighting and reminder controls.View Deal

Echo Show (2nd gen): £ 229.99 now £159.99

The Amazon Echo Show is a great buy on Prime Day - not only is it available for £70 off the regular price, but there are plenty of deals on other smart home devices today, too, allowing you to build the smart home of your dreams on the cheap. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

For a limited time you can get the 4K Amazon Fire TV stick on sale for £24.99. That's the lowest price yet for the Fire TV stick that streams your favorite content in HDR 4K Ultra HD.

Amazon Echo Input: £34.99 now £14.99

Got a great set of speakers that you want to add Alexa voice control to? Then pick up the Echo Input while it's on sale. It plugs into dumb speakers, and gives them voice-activated smarts. There's a £20 saving to be made for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Kindle (2019) | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

For years, we've generally been saying skip the cheapest Kindle and get a Paperwhite. But Amazon has finally added a light to the screen on its cheapest Kindle too making it an absolute steal, even at full price. And given this new version was only released a few months ago, this is one of the best Prime Day offers we've seen.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The Paperwhite has a brighter screen, with a higher resolution than the cheaper model (which still looks great to be honest). The Paperwhite still generally gets our vote though thanks to the flush screen design and waterproof body. That's great for reading poolside, in the bath and protecting against spillages at home or in you day bag. It's a good £20 less than the usual discounted price too.

Kindle Oasis with free 3G (2017) | £319.99 £289.99 at Amazon

This particular version of the Oasis comes with free 3G online access, with no SIM or contract required. This means you don't need to be signed into Wi-Fi to download ebooks and audiobooks or access other online features like word lookups on Wikipedia. Handy, but you are paying a heck of lot more than the non-3G version for the privilege even with today's Prime Day deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

£30 for a tablet? Now that's a deal. We've seen Amazon slash the price of its cheapest tablet before, but it's still a great deal. The Fire 7 is basic, but great for web browsing, emails, reading and video playback.

Amazon Fire HD 8: £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

With an 8-inch HD display, reasonable power under the hood and plenty of apps on offer, the Fire HD 8 is a great, low-cost tablet - and with a saving of £35 it's now a bit of a steal.

Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon's biggest tablet is its best for video and gaming, with plenty of screen real estate on offer. And it's made even better with this Prime Day deal, saving you £55.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

If they (the kids) break it, (you) return it and Amazon will replace it... for free! If that wasn't a good enough reason to pick your kids up a low-cost tablet, how about the fact it's now even more low-cost - just £60!

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.99 now £84.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 has £45 off, offering parents piece of mind with great controls and a two-year worry-free guarantee, while kids get a sizable display and enough power to keep them entertained for hours.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: £199.99 now £134.99 at Amazon

Save £65 on the extremely kid-friendly Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. It comes with a big screen for them to enjoy their favourite apps on, excellent parental controls, a chunky protective case and a two-year guarantee.

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones £330 £263.22 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a £67 Prime Day discount on these noise-cancelling Sony cans. With a 30-hour battery life, multiple noise-cancellation settings and aptX HD, these are a great buy, especially if you're a frequent traveler or commuter.View Deal

Beats Solo3 wireless on ear headphones: £209.95 now £142

Get almost £80 off these big, bold and bassy Beats headphones, which offer a massive 40 hours battery life, Siri voice control and comfort-cushioned earcups for extended listening sessions. Citrus Red, Pop Blue, Pop Indigo, Pop Violet and Pop Magenta models are now at this new low price.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition £179.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a whopping £90 (50%) off these Sennheiser over-ear wireless headphones in matte black. These noise-cancelling headphones have a battery life of up to 19 hours, meaning you can make the most of them for those long commutes.View Deal

Anker Wireless Earbuds £54.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save 31% off these Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo wireless earbuds on Amazon Prime Day. With Anker's proprietary graphene drivers, they're super-light, without compromising on sound quality. The bass is particularly impressive, and they analyze low frequencies to deliver the best sound.



Anker SoundCore 2: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Ready for a summer of poolside partying, Amazon is knocking £12 off its IPX7-rated waterproof portable speaker. Expect 24 hours of battery life and a reasonably-powerful 12W output for the size.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Portable Speaker £230 £134.99 at Amazon

Compact enough to take anywhere, the B&O Beoplay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for providing the soundtrack to picnics and barbecues. It's tough and splash-resistant too, with a built-in microphone for calls. Save £95 on Prime Day.

Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth Speaker £450 £299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £150 off this premium wireless speaker for Prime Day. Crafted from anodized alumnium and full grain leather, it looks amazing and is built to last. With B&O's True360 sound technology, it'll sound great from any angle too.

Google Home smart speaker £89 £59 at John Lewis

The original Google Home smart speaker is usually £89, so this discount of £30 represents brilliant value for money – you can use it to play music, ask Google Assistant questions, and control your smart home.View Deal

Google Home Max smart speaker £299 £199 at John Lewis

This is the Google Home speaker for audiophiles; it's bigger form allows for more powerful drivers than its smaller siblings, and still comes with all the smarts of Google Assistant. With £100 off the RRP, it's a bit of a steal, too. View Deal

Google Home Hub £119 £79 at John Lewis

With a 7-inch touchscreen, the Home Hub is Google's first smart display, and lets you play music, control your smart home, and watch videos. With £40 off, this is a brilliant deal from John Lewis. View Deal

Google Chromecast £30 £20 at Currys.com

Google's streaming puck has £10 off at Currys' online store – in store you'll be paying the full price, though. It's a great (and cheap) option for watching streaming platforms like Netflix if you don't have a smart TV.View Deal

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Garmin Forerunner 35: £112.95 £79.99

Garmin is one of the best brands for smartwatches and fitness trackers, and the fact that one of its products is below £100 is great news for people who are looking for wearables to help with exercise.View Deal

Huawei Watch GT: £153.73 £119.99 at Amazon

The Watch GT was Huawei's attempt to branch away from Watch OS software to its own operating system, at while it was a little light on features, its design, battery life and price were all impressive. While this price is great too, we've actually seen its price go lower before.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £174 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a more 'compact' version of Samsung's main Galaxy Watch, but that doesn't mean it loses too many features, and it's an impressive wearable. It's not the hugest price cut, but £199 was a great price for it anyway.

Garmin Forerunner 235: £172.95 £129.99 at Amazon

Designed to help runners perform at their best, the Forerunner 235 stands out thanks to its sharp looks, bright, crisp screen, and resting heart rate insights to help you plan your training. Amazon has knocked £42.96 off the regular price for Prime Day.

Garmin Fenix 5: £299.99 £284.99 at Amazon

When you say 'premium smartwatch' the Garmin Fenix 5 is what we think of, with so many features like maps and multi-sport support. It's at its lowest price ever right now, so make sure to check it out if you want a premium wearable.

TicWatch E: £140.99 £84.59 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap smartwatch for your Android phone? The TicWatch E is a great entry-level smartwatch, bringing notifications to your wrist and keeping track of your steps and workouts - now with over 30% off.

TicWatch S2: £159.99 £111.99 at Amazon

If you're in the hunt for a cheap smartwatch deal on Prime Day, the TicWatch S2 isn't as cheap as the original S but it's worth spending a little bit extra to get the newer product.

TicWatch Pro: £214.99 £150.49 at Amazon

A smart, premium looking smartwatch with GPS which certainly won't break the bank, the impressive TicWatch S has a big saving over Prime Day, providing you with an affordable entry route into wrist-worn tech.

TicWatch C2: £179.99 £125.99 at Amazon

This is the first time we've seen a significant discount on the TicWatch C2 since it was launched last year. You'll likely enjoy the premium design as well as the two day battery life it offers.

Honor Band 4: £59.99 £29 at Amazon

If the Honor Band 4 looks like a cheap Fitbit, that's probably because it is. But you're looking at Amazon Prime Day for cheap deals, and the Honor Band 4 does everything you need a fitness tracker to do, as well as brings some extra advanced features.



Huawei Band 3 Pro: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Huawei Band 3 Pro brings many advanced fitness tracker features, like GPS and a colour screen, for a relatively affordable price. With this deal knocking nearly 40% off its asking price, that low price is even lower.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2: £169 £129.99 at Amazon

The Huawei Watch 2 does everything – or it tries to, at least, with features taken from smartwatches, fitness trackers, and everything in between. You can try it out for yourself with this deal that knocks 21% off.

Huawei Watch 2 4G: £199.99 £159.99 at Amazon

If you want Huawei's second Watch, but with the additional benefit of 4G connectivity rather than just tethering it to your smartphone, this is the wearable for you, and it's new price is lower than we've ever seen it drop before.

Huawei Watch 2 Classic: £229 £189.99 at Amazon

This version of the Huawei Watch 2 takes all the features of the base model and adds a sleek design, with a leather strap and bold watch face, giving you the premium smartwatch experience along with great looks.



GoPro Hero7 Black £399.99 | £317

The GoPro Hero7 Black also lands in the UK for a discount - but you'd better hurry as it might well get snappe... we can't even bring ourselves to make that pun. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A70 | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Taking all of the impressive specs of the A50 deal above and improving on them, the Galaxy A70 is a fantastic phone to go for. The monthly bills come in at just £24 and on top of that you're only paying an additional £49.99 upfront. For that pricing you're still getting a comfortable 10GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £625.99

Huawei P30 Lite | O2 | £29.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Huawei's P30 Pro is currently one of our favourite phones on the market but unfortunately, it also carries a pretty high-end cost. The P30 Lite on the other hand, comes in at a perfectly affordable price tag, offering Huawei quality without the expected spending alongside it. Total cost over 24 months is £605.99



Samsung Galaxy S8 from Amazon | SIM-free | £309 | free 64GB memory card

Here you have it, the cheapest price we've seen for a while on this brilliant Samsung device. Pay just £309, a price way lower than the average retailer, and you'll get not just the handset but also a free 64GB memory card, allowing you to store more films, songs and photos straight to the phone.

Huawei P20 Lite: £199.99 169.99 at Amazon

The Huawei P20 Lite has got even cheaper on Amazon Prime Day. It was already discounted for the sales event, but Amazon has knocked another £10 off - making it an even better, affordable buy.

Moto G7 (64GB): £219.99 £179.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a solid budget smartphone, Motorola has you covered, and now its reliable Moto G7 is even cheaper with £40 knocked off. If you're looking for an affordable yet powerful smartphone, you can't go wrong with the Moto G7.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: £599 £499.99 at Amazon

The Mate 20 Pro has one of the best smartphone cameras around, and coupled with a huge screen and a whole heap of power, it really is a beast - and you can save £100 during Prime Day.

OnePlus 6 (128GB): £519 £399 at Amazon

Save a massive £120 off the OnePlus 6 with a whopping 128GB of storage, giving you plenty of space for all your apps, games, movies, photos and more! There's loads of power under the hood too, making this a great buy.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact: £492.67 £399 at Amazon

It's difficult to find a small smartphone that can be used easily one-handed with flagship power these days, but the Xperia XZ2 Compact is on offer again during Prime Day with also £100 off its previous price.

Oppo RX17 Pro: £449 £339 at Amazon

Save £90 (20% off) on the Oppo RX17 Pro, a handset which offers a number of flagship features including an in-display fingerprint scanner, 6.4-inch Full HD display, huge power under the hood and three rear cameras.

Oppo Find X: £749 £599 at Amazon

Get an impressive discount on a major flagship dvice. The Oppo Find X holds specs that are similar to the likes of Samsung's top devices but with this deal, you don't have to pay quite the flagship prices.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus: £349 £275 at Amazon

The Xperia 10 Plus only hit stores in February, but you can already save £64 (18% off) thanks to this Prime Day deal. In return for your low outlay, you'll get a sizable 6.5-inch display with a movie-reading 21:9 aspect ratio.

Huawei P Smart+: £249.99 £204.99 at Amazon

With an attractive design, small notch, fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras, the Huawei P Smart+ already punched above its price point, but with this Prime Day deal slashing £45 off it's got even better.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: £129.95 £89.99 at Amazon

You'll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper phone deal on Amazon Prime Day with a screen this size. At 5.86 inches you get plenty of real estate on this good looking handset, and you can save almost £40 on it right now.



Tablets

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Cellular, 1TB) £1,669 £1,446 at Amazon

This deal saves you 12% off the price of an 11-inch iPad Pro that can connect to Wi-Fi and cellular networks. And, with 1TB of storage, you can load it up with files, music, movies, and more.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Cellular, 512GB) £1,269 £1,020 at Amazon

One of the biggest discounts on an iPad Pro you can find for Amazon Prime Day is the £249 reduction on this 11-inch cellular 512GB model, saving you a lovely 20%.

Apple iPad Mini (256GB): £549 £476 at Amazon

With more storage space than you can shake a stick at, in one of Apple's most affordable but reliable tablets, you could do a lot worse than this respectable saving on an iPad Mini.

Apple iPad Mini (Cellular, 256GB): £669 £623 at Amazon

Want the most premium of Apple's 'cheap' iPads that's discounted for Amazon Prime Day? With cell connection, loads of storage, and a fantastic iPad powering it all, this is a great tablet, and with £84 off you can get it for an impressive price.

Apple iPad (Cellular, 128GB): £539 £410 at Amazon

This is the biggest percentage saving we've seen on an iPad, with a hefty 24% lopped off its price tag. The iPad is a solid affordable product, and with enough storage space for all your apps and files, you can't go wrong with this.

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 £909.99 £749.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic deal on Microsoft's beautifully-designed tablet. It comes with the Signature Type Cover, which not only protects the screen, but also turns it into a laptop-like device. Also comes with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.View Deal

Asus ZenBook S UX391 £799.99 £599.99 at Amazon

It's not just gaming laptops that are getting a price cut on Amazon Prime Day, with Asus' slimline ZenBook S UX391 getting a £200 saving. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM – all packed into a premium aerospace-grade aluminium body.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330S £399.99 £319.99 at Amazon

This deal, which knocks 30% off the asking price of this handy laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD is proving to be really popular, and we can see why — this is a brilliant price for a capable budget laptop.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-52 Gaming Notebook £1,0999 £749 at Amazon

Save £300 off this excellent gaming notebook, which comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. Those are specs that will handle modern games with ease, and the screen has a fast 144Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth gameplay.View Deal

HP OMEN 15-dc0003na 15.6-inch gaming laptop £978 £799.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more affordable HP Omen gaming laptop, then this is a great choice thanks to its £250 price cut. You get older graphics, with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, but that's still good enough for most recent games.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223NA £229.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Prime Day is one of the best days outside of Black Friday to grab a Chromebook, and Asus' excellent device is now even more affordable thanks to a £100 price cut. With an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and 4GB or RAM powering Chrome OS, this is a great laptop for students.View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA £349.99 £274.79 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to buy a Chromebook as this deal demonstrates. You get a fantastic £75 price cut that makes this an even more affordable 2-in-1 device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. It only has 16GB of storage space, though, so you'll need to make use of Google Drive.View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3000 £199 £149.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day continues to bring the goods when it comes to Chromebook deals, and Dell's 11.6-inch model is one of the best. With £50 off, you're getting a lovely-designed Chrome OS machine with decent specs (though the 16GB storage is a bit on the slim side).View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223NA £199 £129.99 at Amazon

This is another brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal on a Chromebook. With 32GB storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, this is a well-specced Chromebook that will run Chrome OS and its apps smoothly. The 11.6-inch HD screen is also a delight to work on.View Deal

HP Chromebook 11-v001na £187.81 £139.99 at Amazon

This slimline Chromebook offers 12.45 hours of battery life, along with a stylish design that proves that Chromebooks can be just as attractive as other laptops. Its 11.6-inch screen is large enough to work on without making it too large to carry around with.View Deal

TVs

TCL 43DP628 43-inch 4K HDR10 TV: £329 now £199

This cheap and cheerful set makes for a perfect larger bedroom screen, with all the 4K and HDR mod cons you could hope for. It's got a £130 saving for 40% off its usual price tag.View Deal

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-Inch 4K HDR TV: £449.99 now £383

Want 4K visuals? Want the eye-popping bang of HDR brightness? Don't want a massive telly dominating your living room? This 40-inch has all mod cons, including smart TV features, in a small size.View Deal

TCL 50DP628 50-inch 4K HDR10 TV: £429 now £249

Want to talk to your telly? This HDR and 4K-capable TCL 50-incher not only has access to all manner of smart platforms, but can also hook up to Amazon's voice assistant to let you change channels, volume and more with your voice.View Deal

Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV: £1200 now £879.99

If you're after an OLED TV and don't mind picking one up that's a little older, this Philips set is an absolute bargain, reviewing very well at launch and still trumping the majority of TVs you'll find on shelves

Optoma HD143X HDMI 3000 ANSI Lumens Projector £460.23 £358 at Amazon

There's 17% off this Optoma HD projector at Amazon, meaning you save £80.24. It comes with extended lamp life and a flexible zoom and throw ratio. You can also turn your projector into a smart display by connecting your smartphone or tablet with a single cable using MHL.View Deal

Gaming

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | £299.99 £270 at Amazon

Still not picked up a PSVR headset? Now could be the perfect time. There was originally a whopping £90 discount on the PSVR Mega Pack but the price has since gone up. You're still saving £34.57, but we're not sure if this price to hit the same low again. View Deal

Up to 44% off Casper mattresses at Amazon

With open-cell foam technology and deep base layers, Casper mattresses are able to offer some excellent nights sleep. With discounts of almost half price, you can get a major saving on this super popular brand.

Up to 46% off Casper mattresses at Amazon

With open-cell foam technology and deep base layers, Casper mattresses are able to offer some excellent nights sleep. With discounts of almost half price, you can get a major saving on this super popular brand.

Kingdom Hearts 3 | PS4 | £45 £17.99 at Amazon

You can pick up Kingdom Hearts 3 for less than £20 over at Amazon, making it the lowest price we've seen the game at yet. Typically Kingdom Hearts 3 would set you back around £45, so you're saving at least £20 on the title.View Deal

Kingdom Hearts 3 | Xbox One | £45 £17.99 at Amazon

You can pick up Kingdom Hearts 3 for less than £20 over at Amazon, making it the lowest price we've seen the game at yet. Typically Kingdom Hearts 3 would set you back around £45, so you're saving at least £20 on the title.View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One | £49.97 £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering 40% off The Division 2, saving you almost £20. Even better, it's the gold edition, so you get the main game, exclusive key art and the Year 1 Pass that includes a seven-day Early Access to all Year 1 Episodes, exclusive customisation items, additional activities and more.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 981 £828.24 £689.99 at Amazon

Roomba's top-end robot vacuum cleaner has received a £138 discount for Prime Day. It'll roam your floors for two hours on a single charge, automatically returning to its base to recharge when it's done, and has tangle-free extractors to prevent jams.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C: £289.99 £178.99 at Amazon

No one likes having to vacuum, so why not let someone (or thing) do it for you? The Eufy 30C is now a highly affordable robot vacuum thanks to a saving of over £100 in this squeaky clean Prime Day deal.

Neato Robotics D750 Exclusive Pet Edition: £766.11 now £429.99

An absolutely massive discount on this special pet vaccum, battle all of those pet hairs that stack up across your house with this powerful vaccum. With special features like eco mode, 120 minutes of activity in-between charges and automatic re-tracking to its charging point, this is an incredibly smart device while still effectively cleaning hairy animal messes.

PetSafe FroliCat Multi-Laser Cat Toy: £23.99 at Amazon

Two spinning lasers could keep the little tykes busy for quite a while. You never know, this might be the perfect thing to tire them out so they're not charging around the house at 4am.View Deal

Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Toothbrush: £49.80 £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked 65% off this high-end Oral-B electric toothbrush – one of the biggest discounts on Amazon Prime Day. It can remove up to twice as much plaque as a manual toothbrush, and gently whitens teeth by removing stains. There's pressure control to stop you brushing too hard as well. A great investment in the health of your teeth and gums.

