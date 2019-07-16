Huawei MateBook D reaches lowest ever price on Amazon Prime Day

This Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal is one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen, with the Hauwei MateBook D getting a £260 discount.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

That means for £400, you get a gorgeously-designed laptop that blows other budget notebooks of that price out of the water.

With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a remarkable price for a brilliant laptop.

If you're looking for a cheap laptop for day-to-day use, make sure you jump on this deal — it's selling fast.

Huawei Matebook D 15.6-inch Intel Core i3 8GB RAM £659.99 £399.99 at Amazon

This larger, more powerful laptop from Huawei comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The screen gets a boost to 15.6-inches, and the price has been cut by an impressive £260.View Deal