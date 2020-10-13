Amazon Prime Day Audible deals: cheap membership, free books - the best offers live now

Amazon Prime Day Audible deals represent perhaps the most opportune time of the year for bagging not just free audiobooks, but also cheap membership plans. Audible, like many of the other excellent Amazon-owned and operated subscription services, is a prime (get it) target each year for some great promotions, and this year is no different.

Audible deals don't crop up too often. Prime Day is notoriously the best time of year to save money on Amazon's audiobook and podcast service, so if you've been waiting to sign up, these Amazon Prime Day Audible deals are worth grabbing while you can.

Don't forget: you need a Prime membership to be eligible for the best Amazon Prime Day deals. The good news is you can also get access to the offers by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial, if you haven't done so before.

Take part in Prime Day for free with a 30-day trial of Prime. You'll get the same benefits as paid members: free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

The best Amazon Prime Day Audible deals available now

We're rounding up the latest Amazon Prime Day Audible membership and trial deals right here. Note that Audible deals tend to differ depending on whether you're based in the US or UK, so if you're visiting from the UK, the deals below may not unfortunately be eligible for your region (but we recommend trying either way).



Amazon Prime Day Audible deals

Audible Premium Plus (one year): $149.50 $99.50

Prime members who are ready to commit to a whole year can capitalize on a fantastic early Amazon Prime Day Audible deal right now, knocking a huge $50 off a yearly Audible Premium Plus subscription. That'll give you 12 free book credits up front, and completely unlimited access to the new Audible Plus audiobook library.

Audible Fall Harvest book sale: audiobooks from $5

While only coinciding with Amazon Prime Day offers, the Audible Fall Harvest book sale is now on, and what better way to make use of a new membership? Hundreds of bestsellers are currently on sale, so definitely don't miss this one if you want some classics for the library.

Wondering what an Audible membership will normally cost you? Scroll down to see a roundup of Audible's current pricing tiers - including both the new Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus plans. You'll find a quick breakdown of what's included in each plan further down the page.

Audible membership: what's included?

Audible Plus monthly membership:

Unlimited access to the new Audible Plus library (over 11,000 titles).

Exclusive 30% discount on any audiobooks on the Audible store.

Audible Premium Plus monthly membership:

One to two free audiobook of your choice from the Audible store per month.

Unlimited access to the new Audible Plus catalog.

Exclusive 30% discount on any audiobooks on the Audible store.

Audible's pricing structure has recently been consolidated into two new plans: Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus. The good news is, they're far easier on the wallet than the previous Gold and Platinum tiers, and include unlimited access to the new Audible Plus catalog of over 11,000 titles. If you chose the Premium Plus tier, you'll also get access to one or two free book tokens each month - which are super handy for grabbing expensive new releases for absolutely nothing.

How good are these Amazon Prime Day Audible deals?

Audible deals in general are quite rare, and Amazon Prime Day tends to be one of that (if not the) best times of year to grab a nifty little bonus discount on the service, or free book tokens for your account. Earlier this year we saw free trial extensions, and even free access to the Stories for Kids service, but no free Audible book token giveaways or proper discounts on membership fees.

These Amazon Prime Day Audible deals are fantastic, then, since you're actually bagging some good old fashioned free stuff. And if you're signing up for a whole year of membership, you're getting quite a hefty discount.

If you were wondering whether things will get cheaper over Black Friday then we can't say for certain what will happen in November, but it's highly likely that these Amazon Prime Day Audible deals are better than anything we'll see later in the year. That's because Amazon likes to make its annual shopping extravaganza the biggest Amazon sale of the year, and doesn't tend to drop the prices of its own products or services any lower than Prime Day. Certainly, if you see an Amazon Prime Day Audible deal you like the look of, we recommend grabbing it while you can.

