You can get one of the latest Samsung QLED TVs for just $700 right now

If you're looking for a decent quality display that doesn't break the bank, look no further than the 55-inch Samsung Q60D 4K QLED TV at Amazon for $697.99 (was $797.99). This entry-level QLED offers fantastic picture quality for well under a grand and today's discount at the retailer brings it down to its lowest price yet.

You can buy this exact TV in a range of sizes, from 32 to 85-inches. The highest price reduction is on the 85-inch version, which has dropped from $2,299.99 to $1,899.99. Other TVs in the same range are also reduced, including the Q70D and the Q80D. These are both higher-spec options. If you'd like the peace of mind of buying from the manufacturer, then Samsung is also offering a $100 reduction.

Today's best Samsung Q60D 4K QLED TV deal

Samsung Q60D 4K QLED TV 55-inch: was $797.99 now $697.99 at Amazon

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, from 32 to 85-inches. Our pick of the deals is the 55-inch version, which is a great size for a lot of people. The 13% $100 reduction makes it more affordable than ever. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room. Also available at Samsung

The Samsung Q60D QLED is the lowest-end model in Samsung's QLED lineup but at this price, it represents a fantastic deal. It supersedes the Q60C QLED as a TV that boasts a premium picture quality without a huge price tag. While it's not capable of 120Hz, the Q60D's 60Hz refresh rate with Motion Xcelerator brings smooth motion for sports, movies, and any other kind of casual application (it's not the smoothest for next-gen gaming, however).

We love the Multi-View feature that enables users to display two different sources at the same time. This is perfect for those wanting to make the most of multi-tasking. The 20W 2.0 channel speaker system also delivers great audio without the need for a separate audio system.

