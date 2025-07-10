Yet another price drop - the already excellent value LG C4 OLED TV crashes to another record-low price on Prime Day

If you're in the market for a new TV, there's one deal you have to check out. The LG C4 OLED TV 48-inch is available for £649 (was £899) at Amazon. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this model, beating the previous record-low by £50.

If you're in the market for a slightly bigger screen size, then good news. The LG C4 55-inch is also on offer, down to £859 (was £1,199) at Amazon. That is yet another record-low price!

There aren't going to be many better TV deals on Amazon Prime Day than this one. The LG C4 still sits at the top of our best TVs guide, because no other TV delivers the same value is the exceptional OLED TV.

Amazon Prime Day deal: LG C4 OLED TV 48-inch

LG C4 48-inch 4K OLED TV : was £899 now £649 at Amazon Fantastic picture quality with vibrant colours, rich contrast, deep black levels and refined details, the LG C4 is a sight to behold. It delivers higher-than-average brightness for a mid-range OLED too. It also has the full list of gaming features - 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision gaming - as well as razor-sharp performance. Any deal on the LG C4 is worth looking at, but this 28% discount means the 48-inch model hits a new record-low price. Snap it up while you can.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199.99 now £859.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen the magnificent LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This is a magnificent TV for this price, delivering stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support.

A true jack-of-all-trades TV, the LG C4 earned 4.5 stars out of 5 in our LG C4 review, because people "will find plenty to love about the LG C4", especially movie fans and gamers. The C4 really is the TV that does it all.

Its picture quality is phenomenal, thanks to its gorgeous contrast, inky black levels, stunning and accurate colours and realistic textures. It does everything the best OLED TVs should do. In fact the C4 currently sits at the very top of that guide.

The C4 also sits at the top of our best gaming TVs guide, with a full set of features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync), HGiG, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming - all supported across four HDMI 2.1 ports. An ultra-low 9.2ms input lag means snappy and responsive performance as well, perfect for the most intense games.

Hisense U8N 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV : was £1,199 now £999 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen this TV by about £90, and it's a lot of TV for the price. It's super-bright, meaning that it can stand up to daytime viewing even in bright, reflection-prone rooms. The colours are rich, there's strong contrast thanks to a mini-LED panel, and it generally blew us away in our review – it earned 4.5 stars.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch 4K TV: was £1,149.99 now £799.99 at Amazon We rated this TV highly as being one of the best budget mini-LED options, thanks to impressive motion handling out of the box (ideal for sport), solid contrast, good detail, and next-gen 4K 120Hz gaming support. The Fire TV software makes it easy to stream whatever services you want.

