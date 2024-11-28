Unbeatable Black Friday TV deal: the LG C3 65-inch falls to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Looking for a new TV this Black Friday? This epic offer on the 65-inch LG C3 is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far, and it could be yours today!

Grab the 65-inch LG C3 at Amazon for $1196.99 (was $2499.99), that's the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup to watch movies or play games on the brand-new PS5 Pro, this OLED LG TV is an excellent option that we absolutely love.

Today's best 65-inch LG C3 deals

LG 65-inch C3 (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99, the lowest price we've ever seen for this excellent television. The previous lowest price was $1,296.99, but considering the RRP is $2499.99, even at that price it would be a steal this Black Friday. If you're looking to upgrade your TV setup, this 2023 65-inch LG OLED is the way to go.

In TechRadar's LG C3 OLED TV review, we praised the product for its excellent picture quality, extensive gaming features, and improved smart TV interface. LG OLEDs are some of the best TVs on the market, and buying the 2023 model is an excellent way to get the best bang for your buck.

Combine the LG C3 with a Sonos Black Friday soundbar deal and you'll instantly upgrade your home entertainment system, just in time for snacking on popcorn while watching Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our Black Friday soundbar deals or our Black Friday Sonos deals.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US