This whopping 65-inch QLED 4K TV drops to under $350 at Best Buy

TCL is one of the best TV brands if you're looking for a great display at an affordable price. We've reviewed several TCL TVs and have always been impressed by the picture quality, especially compared to the price of more premium alternatives.

One of the best options currently is this TCL Q5 65-inch QLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $319.99 (was $549.99). This low price is extraordinary when you consider not only how big the TV is but also that it supports 4K resolution and boasts an upgraded QLED panel for improved brightness and colors. Don't hang around because this deal won't last for long and expires at midnight on Monday.

Today's best budget QLED TV deal

TCL Q5 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $549.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy The TCL Q5 4K TV boasts incredible QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR with Dolby Vision IQ, so you are guaranteed to have everything required for gaming, sports, and fast-paced action films. Gamers will be pleased with the 120Hz refresh rate and TCL's Game Accelerator 240. This is an impressive TV for the price that anyone on a budget should put at the top of their shopping list.

TCL Q5 features QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR Pro Plus with Dolby Vision, so you can enjoy impressive picture quality for the price. Additionally, motion clarity is guaranteed thanks to the TV utilizing HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 and MEMC frame insertion.

The TCL Q5 TV is perfect for movies, TV shows, and sports, but it's particularly good when it comes to gaming. This is thanks to the built-in Game Accelerator 120 together with Auto Game Mode, which delivers the lowest latency for more responsive gameplay without lag.

When it comes to sound, the Q5 has Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X. It might not be as good as having a dedicated soundbar but at this price, it's hard to complain.

