These 5 Black Friday deals for TVs under 45-inches are too good to miss, from LG to Hisense

Looking for a TV under 45-inches? There are plenty of Black Friday TV deals available. At the more premium end of the market, there's the 42-inch LG C3 OLED, which is down to an incredibly low £879 at AO.com (was £999) – note this price is for AO members, which costs £39 to join, but for non-members it's still a fantastically low £899. The C3 offers stunning colours, deep black levels thanks to its OLED panel and extensive gaming features on all four HDMI 2.1 ports. It's one of the best TVs available thanks to its jack-of-all-trades ability.

Another option for those looking for a brighter picture is the Samsung QN90C, which for its 43-inch model sits at a brilliant £799 at Currys (was £1,299). The QN90C provides mini-LED magic with an anti-glare screen ideal for daytime viewing, excellent processing for sports and a full selection of gaming features.

For those looking for a good mid-range LED option, there's the Philips PUS8807, which is available for £499 at Currys (was £599). The PUS8807 not only supports Dolby Vision for movies and 120Hz refresh rate for gaming, but also has the gorgeous Ambilight feature for greater immersion.

At the cheaper end, there is the Samsung 43-inch CU8500 4K LED TV, which is not only available at Very for £389, but there's also a fantastic half-price soundbar offer to upgrade the sound of the TV. We haven't tested the CU8500 ourselves, but we have tested the Samsung CU8000, which we gave a positive review for its strong colours and an intuitive smart TV platform. The CU8500 is only going to improve on that model.

Finally, for those looking for a real bargain, there are several Hisense 43-inch TVs available but we've picked the Hisense 43A6K, which is available for a super-cheap £249 at Currys. Although this set is not stacked with features, it does support Dolby Vision and has a Game Mode Plus for gamers, which are welcome additions on a 43-inch 4K TV for under £250.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV: was £999 now £879 at AO.com*

The LG C3 covers all the bases you could need. Excellent picture quality with vivid colours and deep black levels, extensive gaming features and a fantastic smart TV platform combine to make one superb TV. If you love the 42-inch model and want a bigger size, it's also available in plenty of sizes. If you don't want to join AO's membership, which is £39 a year, the LG 42C3 is priced at £899 for non-members, which is in-line with a lot of the other deals we're seeing. *This is a members-only price.

Samsung 43-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys

Bringing mini-LED brightness and magic to a smaller 43-inch size, the Samsung QN90C is an excellent all-rounder that not only looks good for movies, but also comes packed with gaming features such as 120Hz and VRR on four HDMI 2.1 ports. There are cheaper options out there, but this is the perfect daytime sports viewing companion that gives you that extra quality.

Philips PUS8807 'The One' 43-inch 4K TV: was £599 now £499 at Currys

Although prices for the Philips PUS8807 have fallen and risen over the last few months, this is a mid-range LED TV that offers plenty of value for money. Dolby Vision and 120Hz refresh rate are both supported on it, adding that extra layer to your movies and video games. Of course, it also features Ambilight technology, which adds that extra immersion to your viewing by projecting lights onto the wall behind it which can be easily customised, whilst also reducing eye strain.

Samsung CU8500 43-inch 4K TV: was £649 now £389 with half-price soundbar offer at Very

The CU8500 is a slightly more premium version of the Samsung CU8000, which we gave a positive review for its rich colours, excellent 4K detail and its sleek design. The really juicy deal here is not only the TV, but that Very is offering a half-price Samsung soundbar with it. We'd recommend the Samsung HT-C430 (£199 at Very), which is the right size for this 43-inch TV. This means the soundbar would cost just £99 in this deal, meaning you'll pay under £500 for a TV and a soundbar. Details of these deals can be found in the TV descriptions on the Very website.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £249 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing, then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the A6K model, of which the real highlight is its Dolby Vision supports, something that's rare on cheaper TVs, let alone a 43-inch set for under £250.

More of today's best Black Friday deals