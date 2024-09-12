The Sony Bravia 8 OLED is fantastic for movies – and it’s now AU$1,100 off

Sony is best known for producing some of the best TVs — a statement exemplified by the release of its 2024 series of Bravia models — including the super-bright mini-LED Bravia 9. But while that flagship screen commands flagship money, there is much value to be found in Sony’s latest mid-range OLED TV, the Bravia 8. And right now, Sony Australia has slashed prices of its mid-range marvel by up to AU$1,100.

Don’t let the mid-range moniker fool you, as we found out in our Sony Bravia 8 review, it’s a well-specced screen capable of delivering near-flagship performance. Colours are a particular highlight, with Sony’s latest XR Processor delivering natural-looking shades with a healthy pop of vibrancy that results in a fantastic experience when watching movies at home.

Sony Bravia 8 (65-inch) | AU$4,495 AU$3,394 at Sony Australia (save AU$1,101) The 65-inch version of the Sony Bravia 8 scores the biggest discount of AU$1,101, but 55-inch and 75-inch models also receive discounts of around AU$1,000. It’s a brilliant screen for watching movies and TV shows, especially content streamed in 4K. Google TV provides access to virtually any app you can think of, while a proprietary built-in sound system negates the essential need for an external soundbar.

The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a direct replacement for the A80L, which we loved. This new model arrives with an upgraded chip – the XR Processor – that acts as the brain power of the whole operation. It’s designed to better understand what content is on the screen and adjust the picture accordingly – such as determining how bright a particular area needs to be – for optimal results. Speaking of brightness, the Bravia 8 is roughly 10% brighter than the model it replaces, despite still using a ‘standard’ WOLED display, which is quite some feat. This boost in brightness allows the Bravia 8 to perform more strongly with high dynamic range (HDR) content, with images being given greater depth and a more cinematic feel.

To help show off your shiny new OLED TV, Sony is throwing in 24 months of access to its Sony Pictures Core streaming service, as well as free credits to purchase and keep 10 movies from Sony's catalogue. Select films on Sony's streaming service are available at a quality that matches Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray discs – far higher than 4K content you'll find on other video streaming services.

Those movies will sound great too, thanks to Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ built-in speaker system – a feature exclusive to Sony TVs and one that we love – which sees the entire screen surface being turned into a speaker. The result is a loud, powerful sound that’s far stronger than what you’ll find from other comparable screens — so much so that it’s not absolutely necessary to invest in one of the best soundbars to elevate your home cinema experience.

This deal currently live from the maker itself is the best we can find and you can save an extra 5% – an extra AU$169 in the case of the 65-inch screen – if you choose to join the My Sony rewards program.