The Hisense U6N is an impressive budget mini-LED TV and it's now less than $500

Not the lowest price, but still a sizable price cut

Mini-LED TVs have fallen in price in recent years, making the high-quality and picture-improving tech much more affordable for all. And now, one of the best budget TVs that features a sharp and bright mini-LED panel is on offer at Amazon, where you can find the Hisense 65-inch U6N Mini-LED 4K TV for $498 (was $734.04).

Mini-LED TVs are catching up quickly with OLED. While it might not be as powerful as our best TVs, the Hisense U6N excels enough in the basics that it's worth recommending as a cheaper but still good option. Plus, if you've wanted a larger TV for a while, under $500 for even a budget 65-inch model is a blessing.

Today's best mini-LED TV deal

Hisense 65-inch U6N Mini-LED 4K TV
Hisense 65-inch U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $734.04 now $498 at Amazon

The Hisense U6N excels as an entry-level mini-LED TV that covers the basics without compromising on brightness or color. Dolby Vision and Atmos improve picture quality and sound to help round out its value for watching movies and shows. While it's not the best gaming TV, it does feature four HDMI ports and gaming features like Game Mode Plus, VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync to minimize delays in console and cloud gaming.

Mini-LED TVs get their name from the many tiny LEDs that make up the screen, which allow them to precisely tune colors based on what you're watching. In our Hisense U6N review, we highlight the impressive picture quality and color for the price.

The Hisense U6N can also double as a reasonable gaming TV. Gaming features include Game Mode Plus, VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync, all of which help to minimize lag and make gaming sessions as seamless as possible. It also includes four HDMI ports with eARC, so you can connect to multiple devices.

The Hisense U6N is an excellent entry-level choice. However, if you've got more cash to spare, I'd recommend checking out our best TVs.

