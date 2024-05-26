The excellent Sony A80L OLED TV is back to its lowest-ever price for Memorial Day

This year’s Memorial Day sales event is a perfect time to get a great price on some of the best TVs, and one of our favorite TVs from 2023, the Sony A80L OLED, is back to the lowest-ever price that it last hit on Black Friday.

The 65-inch Sony A80L OLED TV is now selling at Amazon for $1,698. That’s a substantial savings off its $2,599 list price and a great deal for a set that TechRadar recommends as the best TV for sound in our best TVs guide.

Memorial Day deal: Sony A80L OLED TV

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,999 now $1,698 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's early Memorial Day deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,698, its lowest-ever price. The 2023 Sony TV has the gorgeous picture quality OLED TVs are known for, robust and immersive sound, and full support for 4K 120Hz gaming with Sony's new Game Menu.

In our Sony A80L review, we praised its spectacular sharpness and detail and “mesmerizingly precise” color. But what earned the Sony A80L a designation as best TV for sound in our guide was its Acoustic Surface+ technology, which uses actuators behind the TV’s OLED display panel to turn the entire screen into a speaker. This helps connect sound to the action on screen and delivers volume levels loud enough that you won’t necessarily need a soundbar.

The Sony A80L is also a fine gaming TV, with two HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K 120Hz and VRR. It also has Sony’s Game bar menu, which lets you make gaming-related picture and sound adjustments on the fly while playing.

Is the Sony A80L still too rich for your budget even at its lowest-ever price? Then check out some other sets listed in Memorial Day TV sales below to find a model that will better suit you.

More of today's best Memorial Day TV deals

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. Here, you're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG's four HDMI 2.1 ports with Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium VRR support also make it perfect for gaming.

TCL 55-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

A QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 7-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $499.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 240, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV in today's early Memorial Day sales, you can't get much better than this 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

Shop today's best Memorial Day sales