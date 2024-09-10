The best Samsung OLED TV you can buy just crashed to a new record-low price

Samsung's Discover Fall Event is now live, and its site is offering huge savings on phones, tablets, appliances, and, most importantly, TVs. You can find record-low prices on Samsung's best-rated displays, including the highly-rated S90C OLED TV.



The retailer has Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 (it was $2,599.99), which is a whopping $1,100 discount and the best price we've ever seen. It also beats the recent Labor Day deal by $100.



Ranked as our best TV and awarded five stars in our Samsung S90C review, we praised its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.



You can shop more of Samsung's best TV deals below, which include up to $1,550 off 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. Samsung's Discover Fall Event ends this Sunday, and you might not see discounts like this until November's upcoming Black Friday deals event.

Today's best Samsung TV deal

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,4.99.99. That's a $1,100 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price.

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung DU6900 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $329.99 now $299.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung's all-new 50-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $299.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

If you want to buy the latest model Frame TV, Samsung has the 55-inch display on sale for $1,299.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,500 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $1,799.99. The QN90C Series is the ideal TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen, coupled with ultra viewing angle technology.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for $1,999.99. That's a $1,300 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 85-inch QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,999.99 now $2,449.99 at Samsung

If you want a massive display, Samsung's 2024 85-inch QNX1D Series display is $1,550 off. Thanks to mini-LED backlighting, the QLED display delivers bright, bold colors and sharp contrast, which, combined with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, delivers a cinematic viewing experience.

