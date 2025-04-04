Kaleidescape's new Blu-ray quality movie streamer is half the price, but has a huge 4K catch – and maybe that's okay

News
By published

This new streamer dramatically cuts the cost of reference quality video, but it's 2K-only

Kaleidescape Strato M movie player
(Image credit: Kaleidescape)
  • Kaleidescape Strato M costs $1,995, but is HD-only
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10, BT.2020 and 4:2:2 chroma
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound

Kaleidescape's new home, commercial and marine theater movie player comes with a really tempting price tag and one surprising omission.

At a time when even very cheap streaming devices generally come with 4K, this is a 2K player rather than a 4K one. But it's a very, very good 2K player delivering better than Blu-Ray quality with the need for all those discs.

That makes it a good upgrade for a theater setup that already boasts a premium HD or 2K projector with no interest in updating to 4K: we've reviewed the same firm's 4K Strato V and found it to be "outstanding" with superb software; this 2K option is half the price.

Kaleidescape says that the Strato M is best suited to viewing rooms where the viewing distance is at least 1.5x the size of the screen in inches. If you prefer to sit closer, the 4K Strato V may be more suitable.

Kaleidescape Strato M movie player

The Strato M can be used on its own or with Terra Prime movie servers for lots of local storage. (Image credit: Kaleidescape)

Kaleidescape Strato M: key features and pricing

The Strato M is designed to work in two scenarios: on its own, or as part of a wider Kaleidescape system with Terra Prime movie servers.

It supports lossless multi-channel and spatial object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and it also supports reference 2K video with higher bit depths than Blu-Ray, plus Dolby Vision, HDR10, BT.2020 and 4:2:2 chroma.

As a stand-alone system it delivers a single playback zone and can store up to a half dozen movies on its internal SSD, with movie downloads taking about 10 minutes over gigabit ethernet. Its interface has been optimized for smaller movie libraries, and it can automatically offload watched movies 48 hours after playback to make room for more.

In a wider Kaleidescape system the Strato M connects to Terra Prime movie servers and uses the same Kaleidescape interface as its siblings.

The Kaleidescape Strato M is available now through authorized dealers with an MSRP of $1,995 (about £1,553 / AU$3,208).

It's an interesting alternative to the best 4K Blu-ray players at this price – the HD requirement is obviously going to put off people indulging in 4K on the best TVs, but I could see a few home theater enthusiasts finding a home for this.

You might also like

See more Television News
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming devices
Xiaomi TV Box S 3rd-gen in front of a TV

Xiaomi's Google TV Streamer rival gets a new processor and a much-needed storage leap
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
Fraud

Businesses are losing millions to fraud every year
See more latest
Most Popular
Fraud
Businesses are losing millions to fraud every year
The Sony Bravia 8 II TV showing bubbles in a close-up
Sony's new OLED TV gets first price and release date, and it's great news for us, bad news for LG
A creeper stalking someone at night in a forest in A Minecraft Movie
Does A Minecraft Movie have a mid-credits or post-credits scene?
Beatoven
I tried using AI to create the background music for a podcast, but I may stick to music libraries for now
Android Auto&#039;s new update working in a cartoon car.
Latest Android Auto update could turn your car’s cameras into a free dash cam
Password security
Watch out - those PDFs lurking in your inbox could be a major security risk
A podcast studio
I tried the latest update to NotebookLM and it’s never been easier to make an AI podcast out of other people’s articles, for better or worse
A sticky note on a laptop reading &quot;password 12345678&quot;
Businesses still haven’t stopped using weak passwords, and it’s getting super risky
Samsung QN90F seen from an angle showing image of soup bowl
Samsung is being weirdly cagey about supporting Netflix's big HDR upgrade that's basically custom-made for its TVs
JetKVM, KVM over IP module
JetKVM is an exciting, tiny open source KVM over IP module that sold almost 100,000 units and it even has a rare RJ11 port