As good as Black Friday: Amazon’s bestselling Fire TV Sticks are still going cheap

It’s a scorching summer in some parts of Australia right now, and if you want to avoid the hot sun and stay cool indoors, Amazon’s got your entertainment needs covered – there’s up to 55% off the Fire TV range, including the latest Fire TV Sticks, so you can keep the best streaming services up to date without having to buy a whole new TV.

Whether you’re after a simple dongle to keep streaming apps updated, or you want the whole media player experience offered by the Fire TV Cube, these devices will provide a convenient little hub so you can easily find your next show to watch across multiple streaming channels.

The biggest highlight is on the latest Fire TV 4K Max (2023), which has dropped down to just AU$54, matching its Black Friday offer ahead of Amazon’s Boxing Day sales.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max | AU$119 AU$54 (save AU$65) Offering the fastest performance yet from a Fire TV Stick, the 2023 Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a fantastic option if you’re looking to update your TV on a budget, especially with this 55% discount. Packing in 16GB of storage so you won’t run out of space for any streaming apps, and featuring Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support as well as Wi-Fi 6E connection, this price matches the offer we saw during the Black Friday sales.

The deals get even better – if you don’t need the most powerful streaming stick from Amazon, you can save even more by opting for the Fire TV Stick 4K or the Fire TV Stick Lite, both offering access to Amazon's Fire OS and simple installation.

Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$79 AU$34 (save AU$45) This cheaper version has everything the 4K Max has, just a slightly slower processor, so it's not as fast. If that won't bother you much, you can save even more by opting for the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Just AU$34, this streaming dongle connects through Wi-Fi 6, offering a smooth performance for 4K streaming, plus it will also support apps from streaming services like Netflix, Binge, Disney Plus, Prime Video and many more.

Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$59 AU$27 (save AU$32) As the most budget-friendly option, the Fire TV Stick Lite is only AU$27 on Amazon right now. Coming with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite, it won’t be able to control your TV’s volume or power like the two listed above, but you still have a simple-to-install device that will grant you access to lots of streaming apps and keep them updated – even when your TV’s OS has stopped doing so itself.

If a Fire TV Stick isn’t quite what you’re after, Amazon has also slashed the price on the Fire TV Cube, knocking this powerful media player down to under AU$100. It packs in all the features of a 4K streaming box, and can double as a smart speaker with Alexa built in, ready to help control your smart devices or perform any other smart home tasks you need.

Fire TV Cube | AU$219 AU$98.10 (save AU$120.90) The Fire TV Cube has been subjected to deals all year, but a sub-AU$100 deal is unheard of. For just AU$98.10, you’re getting a stylish little cube speaker that packs in Fire OS so you can slot it right next to your TV and use voice commands to watch your fave shows and movies. Whether you want to watch a movie in 4K or enjoy an immersive listening experience thanks to its Dolby Atmos support, this deal on Amazon’s premium media player is not one to miss.