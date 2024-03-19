We love the Bose Smart 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar – and it's in Amazon's early sale right now

The Bose Smart 600 soundbar is easily one of the best soundbars we've ever tested, giving you Dolby Atmos sound and plenty of wireless streaming options in a compact size, all for an affordable price.

With the arrival of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the Bose Smart 600 soundbar just got more affordable as it's on sale for a brilliant $449 (was $499) at Amazon. It's not just the Bose Smart 600 soundbar either – Amazon is offering larger discounts across a range of Bose products.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-Soundbar-600-Bluetooth-connectivity%2Fdp%2FB0BB4N2CTW%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $499 now $449 at Amazon

Offering Dolby Atmos compatibility (via actual upward-firing speakers) and clear dialogue in a sleek, compact design, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is ideal for those who want a good sound with plenty of wireless music streaming options. It also has the option to be expanded upon with rear speakers and subwoofer as well.

In our review of the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, we said "it offers up consistently exciting sound when watching movies and TV", praising its clear dialogue and wide soundstage that presents Dolby Atmos and surround sound effects well "extending above and beyond" the action on screen.

Movies and TV shows aren't only where the Bose 600's strength lies, it's also an excellent performer with music. With plenty of wireless music streaming support from some of the best music streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Music and more, we said the "imaging it manages with stereo music is surprisingly wide and precise".

Overall, the Bose 600 is also a solidly-built, compact bar, measuring 27 x 2 x 4 (inches), that is ideal for those lacking in space but not wanting to lose out on sound.

More Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Personalized-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $279 now $199 at Amazon

Rated as our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/best/best-noise-cancelling-earbuds" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Amazon for under £200 following today's £80 discount. Get these for best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-SoundLink-Revolve-Portable-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB08VLD15ZL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $329 now $229 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is an excellent-sounding wireless speaker. While we’d like to see a higher IP rating, its splash-proofing is good enough for most users, and its impressive 16-hour battery life makes it a great option for on-the-go music lovers.

