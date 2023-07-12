Don't delay! These are the 3 soundbar deals to buy before Prime Day sales end

We're in the last few hours of Amazon Prime Day deals now, so you don't have long to get yourself a massive saving on a top-rated soundbar. There have been some great discounts across top brands and models too, so there's plenty of choice still out there.

But if you were to consider just three soundbars in these final few hours of Prime Day deals, then I'd look at these three from top brands Samsung, Sony, and Bose. We rate most of these among the best soundbars you can buy right now.

In particular, the 3.1.2 sound system in Samsung's HW-Q700B stands out the most, as we think it's the best for most people. We gave it a flawless five stars out of five in our Samsung HW-Q700B review for its incredible room-filling Dolby Atmos sound. And while we gave four stars in our Samsung HW-S800B review, this model has been discounted to a price that it's too hard to ignore in the UK.

We've also seen Sony's new Dolby Atmos soundbar, which is like a cheaper Sonos Arc, selling for an even greater price. The Sony HT-A3000 is a great option for those who want an all-in-one soundbar with great sound right out of the box.

Likewise, Bose' Smart Soundbar 300 is a great option if you want a more compact and affordable model. It also supports Dolby Atmos so you're still getting that big surround sound boost you're looking for.

All three soundbars are selling for under $500/£500 right now on Amazon.

In the US, the Samsung HW-Q700B has been discounted by 47% on Amazon from $697.99 to just $367.99, its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, Samsung's slim S800B model has also been discounted to a record low in the UK, falling from £569 to £331.55.

In both the US and UK, Sony's HT-A3000 has also been reduced to its lowest price on Amazon. You can find it selling for 29% cheaper from $699.99 to $498 in the US or for 25% off from £599 to £449 in the UK.

As for the Bose Smart Soundbar 300, the best Prime Day deal on this is on Amazon in the US. It's been marked down by 33% from $449 to $299, which is an all-time low price that we've never seen before. In the UK, you can also find it for 24% off from £449.95 to £339.99 – although we've seen it sell for cheaper than this.

Top three soundbars for under $500 in the US

Samsung HW-Q700B: was $697.99 now $367.99 at Amazon

We rate this as the best soundbar for most people – we gave it five stars in our Samsung HW-Q700B review, and said, "The HW-Q700B punches well above its weight when it comes to performance and functionality, particularly if you can pick one up for less than list price". And guess what – this is the lowest price it's ever been! With real up-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos height and a great subwoofer, this is powerful, expansive, and a fantastic value.

Sony HT-A3000: was $699.99 now $498 at Amazon

The goal of this soundbar is to basically be a smaller, cheaper Sonos Arc – so you get Dolby Atmos sound from a single bar with no subwoofer, but that still has good bass. It has 3.1 channels of sound, but uses virtualization to make it sound like more – and Sony is very effective at this, in our experience. We don't have a full review of this soundbar, but if you want an all-in-one bar with great clarity, Sony is always good for that. This price is the lowest it's been – it usually drops to this price for sales events.

Bose Smart Soundbar 300: was $449 now $299 at Amazon

With five drivers, this packs a lot of sound into a small body – and rather than focusing on 'virtual' Dolby Atmos or other tricks, it's focused on clarity and a wider soundstage. It connects to your TV over HDMI or optical, and there's Bluetooth for listening to music. We haven't tested this bar, but we gave its big brother five stars in our Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review, so we think this is likely to be a great, refined TV audio upgrade for this price. This is the cheapest it's ever been, too.

Top three 3 soundbars for under £500 in the UK

Samsung HW-S800B: was £569 now £329 at Amazon

This ultra-slim soundbar somehow offers incredible Dolby Atmos positional sound – it's up there with the high-end stuff – yet it's about a quarter of the volume of the likes of the Sonos Arc. Its minimalism will make it much more popular in a lot of living rooms, and it deserves to be popular, as our full Samsung HW-S800B review says. And this is the cheapest it's ever been – as long as your TV is 55 inches or up, and you don't need an HDMI passthrough port, this is a fantastic deal.

Sony HT-A3000: was £599 now £449 at Amazon

The goal of this soundbar is to basically be a smaller, cheaper Sonos Arc – so you get Dolby Atmos sound from a single bar with no subwoofer, but that still has good bass. It has 3.1 channels of sound, but uses virtualization to make it sound like more – and Sony is very effective at this, in our experience. We don't have a full review of this soundbar, but if you want an all-in-one bar with great clarity, Sony is always good for that. This price is the next-lowest it's been – and a 25% reduction on its regular cost.

Bose Smart Soundbar 300: was £449.95 now £339.99 at Amazon

This is one of the best options out there if you want impressive Atmos dynamic sound – and at 24% off, it's fantastic value. We haven't tested this model yet, but you can read more about why we love its predecessor in our full Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review. Basically, it's Bose's usual attention to sound quality, in a smaller and more compact space, with no major compromises. Perfect!

