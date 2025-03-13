Samsung is offering you 8 new TVs in one bundle for March Madness, in case you want to watch all games at once like a Bond villain’s lair

A slam dunk deal for sports fans

Eight Samsung TVs mounted to the wall showing different basketball games
(Image credit: Samsung)

When it comes to Samsung’s March Madness TV bundle, the term 'wall space' loses all meaning. Its crazy ‘Buzzer Beater Bundle’ deal packs eight ‘premium Samsung TVs’ ideal for curating the ultimate sport viewing set up - because one TV simply isn’t enough. Samsung’s bundle deal arrives just in time for the NNCA’s March Madness tournament starting on March 18, so it’s perfect if you take college basketball very seriously and have the budget to splurge, of course.

Samsung’s first-ever March Madness TV bundle is designed with dedicated sports fans in mind, ensuring that you can catch every single match, foul call, and dunk without having to compromise screen size and quality. As far as we know, the bundle is available in the US only for purchase between March 12 and March 22, and Samsung has gone into greater detail about its first-of-its-kind offer in a newsroom post, stating the following;

“Mega sports fans are often caught juggling split-screens or multiple devices to catch every moment of basketball action each March. Now, Samsung Electronics America is here to help with the first-ever Buzzer Beater Bundle. The limited-time TV offer delivers the ultimate home entertainment setup for college basketball fans – featuring eight premium Samsung TVs ranging from 55-to-98 inches of screen sizes in one package.”

A numbered diagram of Samsung TVs showing which models are included in its Busser Beater Bundle

(Image credit: Samsung)

For a bundle deal worth over $16,000, Samsung has slashed its price tag by 30% now costing $10,307.42, meaning that you’ll save over $5000 on some of the best Samsung TVs in its range. If you’re a sports enthusiast or are just really into your AV, this may be a tempting offer, and if you decide to go all out with Samsung’s (slightly absurd) bundle deal you’ll be getting eight superior displays including;

One 98″ Class Crystal UHD 4K TV (DU9000)
One 65″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900D)
Three 65″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs (QN85D)
Three 55″ Class Samsung QLED 4K TVs (Q70D)

It goes to show that sports fans really take their favorite games very seriously, and are actively looking for ways to optimize their viewing experiences. If there’s one person who knows this it’s Lydia Cho, Head of Product, Home Electronics at Samsung who has shared her view as both a company executive and sports fan, “We often see fans creating their own DIY dual-screen setups to stream the tournaments, and take it from me as a huge LA sports fan – two TVs isn’t always enough!”

How much are you prepared to fork over for an at-home courtside experience?

Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

