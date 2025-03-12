The LG C5 is now available to pre-order in the UK (mostly), and the price is right

LG has announced pricing for LG C5 OLED models

Launch prices are exactly the same as last year's LG C4

Pre-orders are available through LG

LG has revealed pricing for select models of the LG C5, the mid-range OLED in its 2025 TV lineup, and prices are stable compared to last year.

The successor to the LG C4, one of the best TVs released in 2024, select LG C5 models are available to pre-order directly from LG. The models available for pre-order are the 42, 55, 65 and 77-inch and pricing for each is as follows:

LG 42-inch C5 OLED: £1,399.99

LG 55-inch C5 OLED: £1,900

LG 65-inch C5 OLED: £2,699.99

LG 77-inch C5 OLED: £3,799.99

LG seems to have prioritised the most popular sizes in the range, with pre-orders and pricing for the 48 and 83-inch still yet to appear.

We've also now seen a confirmed release date, with delivery dates on LG's website labelled as 31st March. You can pre-order the LG C5 in the links below, where there's a promotion on each available size coming with a free soundbar (models of soundbar vary depending on TV size):

The LG C5's latest features include a new Alpha 9 Gen 8 Processor, which features Brightness Booster tech, and webOS 25, the latest iteration of LG's smart TV platform. With webOS 25 comes a plethora of new AI features, including AI Concierge (tailored content recommendations), Voice ID and an improved AI Chatbot.

There's also the new AI Sound Wizard, which lets users create their own personal sound mode, and from what we've seen of it in action, it's a fascinating tool that could really be useful for some viewers.

The right price

(Image credit: Future)

Every year when new TVs are announced, we anticipate that the latest models will reflect a £1-200 price rise compared to their predecessors, mainly due to inflation or the addition of some new tech. But after European LG OLED pricing and US LG OLED pricing, both of which showed stable or dropping prices for the C5, were revealed recently, we remained hopeful the same would be true for the UK. For the announced models, that is pretty much the case, and this was a good call by LG.

LG's C-series OLEDs are often among the most popular TVs every year, with their jack-of-all-trades versatility making them excellent for movies. They're also among the best gaming TVs and come in a wide range of sizes, often for the most competitive price compared to rival sets.

Looking at the LG C5 on paper, its specs are not all that different from the C4, other than the features we mentioned above. Sadly, there's no new OLED four-stack panel, which can be found on the LG G5, or even the micro lens array (MLA) panel used on last year's G4 this time around. So, naturally, we'd expect there to be no compromise on price, and thankfully, that's what's happened.

We're currently testing the LG C5, so expect a full review soon.