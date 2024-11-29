Samsung is beating LG in the Black Friday OLED 2024 TV battle, as S90D hits lowest-ever price

Samsung is winning the battle of the OLED TV giants with this Black Friday deal, making the S90D slightly cheaper than the LG C4.

Both are some of the best OLED TVs of 2024, but the 55-inch Samsung S90D is now £1060 at Amazon (was £1799) which is £79 cheaper than the 55-inch LG C4 Black Friday offer.

In the US, the 65-inch Samsung S90D is $1399.99 (was $2197.99) at Best Buy, nearly $100 cheaper than the LG alternative.

Today's best US Samsung S90D deals

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $2,197.99 now $1,399.49 at Best Buy The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Get it now while the price is so low.

Today's best UK Samsung S90D deals

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £1,060 at Amazon The 55-inch S90 OLED is the smaller brother to the 65-inch, and at close to £1000 it's an absolute steal. If you're finding it hard to choose between the S90D and LG's C4, this slight extra discount over its competition might be enough to sway you to Samsung.

The Samsung S90D is an excellent mid-range OLED TV and while we also love the LG C4, they are so close in performance that this extra discount pushes the Samsung OLED TV offerings slightly over the edge. If you're looking to buy an OLED TV this Black Friday, Samsung is currently the way to go.

If you're also interested in a soundbar, you could combine the Samsung S90D with one of the best Sonos Black Friday soundbar deals to instantly upgrade your home entertainment system.

