It happened again! The best TV in the world has hit a new record-low, eclipsing all other Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday is already the gift that keeps on giving as among all the Cyber Monday deals is yet another price cut on the world's best TV, the Samsung S95D.

In the UK, the S95D 55-inch has hit a new record-low of £1,459 (was £1,599) at Mark's Electrical. Not only is this £40 cheaper than we've ever seen it, but you can also claim £100 cashback from Samsung if you purchase this TV today (December 2nd), which means you're effectively paying just £1,359 – a ludicrously low price for this TV. Again though, any S95D's bought after today aren't eligible for the cashback offer!

In the US, the deal isn't as incredible, with the 55-inch model available for $1,897.99 at Amazon. That's the same as it was over Black Friday, but is still the cheapest we've seen it in the US.

Today's best Samsung S95D deal in the UK

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,459 at markselectrical.co.uk The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. Colours look dynamic and natural, and there are deep blacks, too. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now down to a record-low price of £1,459 – even better than Black Friday. You can also claim £100 cashback from Samsung if you buy this TV, but hurry that offer ends today!

Today's best Samsung S95D deal in the US

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,899 at Amazon Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Awesome picture quality and anti-reflection tech combine to create superb images, gaming performance and features are top-notch, and even its sound is great. Today's deal on the entry-level 55-inch model beats the previous record-low by a whopping $300.

In our Samsung S95D review, we declared that it was not only "the future of OLED" but also "the standard bearer for OLED in 2024" as well. This is due to its simple but effective anti-reflection tech, called OLED Glare Free, that all but eliminates reflections. It does this while still delivering accurate, deep black levels, stunning contrast and spellbinding colors. Not to mention, everything on screen looks realistic as well, thanks to a clever AI feature called Real Depth Enhancer. It's one of the best TVs of 2024 hands down.

The S95D also finds itself as one of the best gaming TVs around, thanks to its four full-kitted HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD Freesync Premium Pro included) ALLM and an ultra-low 8.9ms input lag time for super responsive performance.

The S95D really is the total package, with a stunning design and great built-in sound as well. If you're looking for more however, do check out our Cyber Monday TV deals guide for the best offers on a wide range of TVs.

