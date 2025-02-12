I test TVs for a living and this President's Day deal on one of the best mini-LED TVs is too good to miss

President's Day may not be until February 17th, but President's Day TV deals are already live. As one of TechRadar's TV reviewers, I've seen plenty of TV deals and one has caught my eye in particular.

Among the President's Day sales, I found a deal on the Hisense U8N, one of the best mini-LED TVs on the market. The 65-inch model has had its price slashed to $949.99 (was $1,499.99) at Amazon. While this may not be a record-low, it's only $50 more than said record-low price of $899.99.

Hisense 65-inch U8N: was $1,499.99 now $949.99 at Amazon The Hisense U8N is a superb mini-LED TV that delivers high brightness levels, excellent backlight control and stunning colors. It's well stocked for gaming, with 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM all supported and it has strong built-in sound thanks to its 2.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos speakers. This isn't the cheapest we've seen the U8N, as it's been down to $899.99 during Black Friday, but it's still a sensational deal on an excellent value TV.

In our Hisense U8N review, we were impressed by its local dimming, which delivered "deep blacks and refined shadows" across a range of movies and TV shows. The U8N also showcased superb detail and accurate, punchy colors, and it's a great TV for sports fans, thanks to its high brightness and anti-glare screen.

The U8N also carries a lot of features that we look for in the best gaming TVs, including 4K 144Hz support, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. While its 13.1ms input lag time isn't best-in-class, it's still good enough to deliver a solid gaming experience.

The U8N is already excellent value at full price thanks to its picture quality and features, but this discount is a welcome one and makes it one of the best deals featured in the President's Day TV sales.

More President's Day TV sales

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $549.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has dropped Samsung's best-selling 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $549.99 - $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.