Get a TV for under $500 this Prime Day – including Sony, Hisense and Samsung

Amazon Prime Day is ending soon – 23:59 wherever you are – but that doesn't mean all the good deals are gone. TV deals have been a real fixture of Prime Day, as always, and these deals prove you can get a great TV for under $500 – and it's not all budget brands.



The headline deals here are on three 55-inch models. There's the 55-inch TCL QM7 for $498 (was $799.99) at Amazon, a huge 38% discount for a mid-range mini-LED TV. You can also get the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED for $415.99 (was $599.99) at Amazon – a record-low price – and you can get the 55-inch Hisense U6N for $447.99 (was $599.99) at Amazon, another record-low on an entry-level mini-LED TV.

There are also deals to be head on smaller screens. The 43-inch Sony Bravia 3 is $498 (was $598) at Amazon, a healthy discount from a usually premium-priced brand. There's also the 43-inch Samsung Q60D for $447.99 (was$547.99) at Amazon, which uses a QLED panel for higher brightness. Finally, there's the slightly larger 50-inch Amazon 4-series for $279.99 (was $449.99), a regular feature during sales events.

The TVs featured here are among some of the best TVs available. The TCL QM7 and Hisense U6N are mini-LED models that provide improved local dimming, higher brightness over regular QLED TVs. There are also QLED models – the Samsung Q60D and Amazon Omni QLED – that have bold colors and even a feature-packed LED model from a premium brand – the Sony Bravia 3. And, we can't forget about the Amazon 4-series for those seeking a solid 4K TV for really cheap.

Today's best TV deals for under $500

55-inch

Amazon 55-inch Omni QLED Series Fire TV: was $599.99 now $415.99 at Amazon

Prime only: Today's Prime Day sale has dropped Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED to a new record-low price. Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series boasts premium features, including a QLED display for improved brightness and bold color, Dolby Vision HDR and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for viewing and gaming. Other Sizes: 65-inch - $654.99, 75-inch: $909.99

Hisense U6N 55-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $599.99 now $447.99 at Amazon

The step-down model from the Hisense U7N, the U6N doesn't come as feature-packed – it's limited to a 60Hz refresh rate compared to the U7N's 120Hz – but is still an excellent performer, providing natural colors and crisp detail. It also supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for movies and VRR for gaming. Value for money is what the U6N is all about, and this deal makes it even better. Other sizes: 65-inch - $597.99, 75-inch - $747.99

50-inch and below

Sony Bravia 3 75-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $498 at Amazon

Prime only: Sony's TVs are usually in the premium end of the market, but the Sony Bravia 3 provides a more affordable option. It has a lot to offer, including Dolby Vision HDR, Perfect for PS5 gaming features and Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1, even in its smallest 43-inch model. For those looking for a premium small LED TV, the Bravia 3 will suit, and it's $100 off with this deal. Other sizes: 55-inch - $648, 65-inch - $748

Samsung 43-inch Q60D QLED TV: was $547.99 now $477.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Q60D not only delivers good brightness but as we found in our testing, strong contrast and surprisingly good black levels that give it a more premium quality than its price suggests. It's lighter on gaming features than some other 43-inch models (no VRR support) but it's still a great TV, and this discount lowers its price to under $500. Other sizes: 55-inch: 647.99, 65-inch - $797.99

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Prime only: Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day and the Amazon 4-Series Fire TV demonstrates some of the range's incredible value. It offers 4K resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire TV smart TV platform, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 50-inch model. Other sizes: 55-inch - $339.99

We haven't reviewed all the TVs here, but based on our years of testing TVs, we think these are some great quality sets for cheap. In our Hisense U6N review, we complimented its picture, which was characterized by solid contrast and vivid color. It also supports Dolby Vision and 4K, 60Hz VRR gaming for an affordable price.

We were also impressed with both QLED models. In our Amazon Omni QLED review, we appreciated its surprisingly good color, plus its support for Dolby Vision in a budget model. In our Samsung Q60D review, we found its black levels and contrast better than expected thanks to its 'dual LED' feature which balances light and dark images. Both have limited gaming features but proved more than fun while gaming.

