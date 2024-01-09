Early Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy - save up to $2,000 on big-screen TVs

Super Bowl TV deals are starting to arrive at retailers, and if you're looking to watch the big game on a massive display and save money, then Best Buy has you covered. The retailer is offering fantastic Super Bowl TV deals on massive 4K, OLED, and QLED displays with up to $2,000 in savings.



I've listed the best deals below, which include everything from a whopping 98-inch budget 4K TV to a 65-inch premium OLED display from brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. Some highlights include this LG 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99, Samsung's 85-inch 4K smart TV marked down to $999.99, and this monster-sized 98-inch 4K smart TV from TCL for $2,999.99.



Big-screen Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

LG 65-inch UQ70 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

You can get this LG 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen 4K smart TV from a reputable brand. For the money you're getting webOS 22 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and LG's α5 Gen5 AI Processor for premium picture and sound.

TCL 98-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $4,999.99 now $2,999.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive, and I really mean massive, budget display to watch the big game, Best Buy has this TCL 98-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $2,299.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and Best Buy has the 85-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $999.99 for the Super Bowl. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Another big-screen Super Bowl TV deal is this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $799.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,799.99. That's $200 more than the record-low and the best deal you can find right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're wanting a QLED display, the Samsung Q80C is a great option, and this 75-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display of this size.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV for just $379.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution coupled with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

