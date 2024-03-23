Best Buy launches massive March Madness TV sale - up to $900 off Samsung, LG and TLC

If you've been thinking about upgrading that old TV - now's the time. Not only do we have fantastic deals coinciding with March Madness, but Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have all launched big Spring Sales.

Of the three, we'd single out Best Buy as the top retailer right now - not least because some of our favorite models are on sale for Black Friday-level prices. The outstanding LG C3 OLED is just $1,599 (was $2,499) right now, for example.

If you're on more of a budget, then Best Buy's also got some fantastic TV deals on lower to mid-range sets currently - particularly those offering big 65-inch and up displays. We'd recommend the Hisense A7 for $499.99 (was $579.99), the Insignia F30 Series for $519.99 (was $599), or the Samsung TU690T for $549.99 (was $599). All three of these are good budget options right now - and you can check them out in more detail just down below, alongside other high-end options.

While you're here, don't forget to check out our huge page on today's Amazon Big Spring Sale, which includes more TVs, as well as other categories like appliances, laptops, and headphones, and our main March Madness TV sales guide.

Today's best TV deals at Best Buy

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Recommended: Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Hisense 75-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6502595&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-75-class-a6-series-led-4k-uhd-hdr-smart-google-tv%2F6502595.p%3FskuId%3D6502595&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $579.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Cheap big-screen: Need a big display but don't want to break the bank? This highly-rated Hisense A7 series TV is a great choice right now thanks to a decent discount at Best Buy. The Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the dedicated Game Mode automatically optimizes sports content - perfect for watching March Madness.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6480926&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-75-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6480926.p%3FskuId%3D6480926&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $599.99 now $519.99 at Best Buy

Another good option for a big-screen display on a budget, Best Buy has the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $520 right now. The Insignia F30 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $599.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Yet another reasonably priced 75-inch display for a rock-bottom price, this Samsung Crystal 4K is another contender for TV deal of the week. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. It's not as feature-packed as some of Samsung's higher-end display but this one is great value for its size.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6541866&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-65-class-u6-series-mini-led-qled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6541866.p%3FskuId%3D6541866&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Recommended: One of our favorite budget to mid-range TVs at the moment, you can grab the Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 at Best Buy today. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for under $600.

TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538119&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-85-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538119.p%3FskuId%3D6538119&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $999.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the popular TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $849.99 today - an outstandingly low price for such a massive display. Not only is this a great price for a TV this size, but the TCL S4 Series TV packs in a respectable array of features like Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $900.

Sony 55-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559011&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-65-class-bravia-xr-a75l-oled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6559011.p%3FskuId%3D6559011&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536964&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s90c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536964.p%3FskuId%3D6536964&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a record-low price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536969&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s95c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536969.p%3FskuId%3D6536969&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,399.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-oled-tvs-our-pick-of-the-best-oled-televisions-you-can-buy-today" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get the 65-inch model for $2,399.99. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

More spring sales