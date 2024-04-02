Best Buy is slashing TVs for March Madness - save $1,000 on big-screen LG TVs

The 2024 Final Four is scheduled for April 5 and 6, and to celebrate, Best Buy is slashing prices on big-screen LG TVs. I'm rounding up the best deals below, with up to $1,000 in savings on LG's best-selling 4K and OLED displays.



• Shop more March Madness TV deals at Best Buy



LG's March Madness TV deals include a range of displays to choose from, including massive 4K displays and premium OLED TVs. Some highlights from today's sale include the highly rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, this 86-inch QNED 4K TV on sale for $1,799.99, and LG's 65-inch 4K smart TV for only $549.99.



Shop more of LG's best March Madness TV deals at Best Buy below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers that will end when the big tournament is over. If you're looking to shop for more TV offers, you can visit our March Madness TV sales guide for deals from Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more.

LG March Madness TV deals at Best Buy

LG 65-inch UR9000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535915&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-ur9000-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535915.p%3FskuId%3D6535915&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $629.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Grab this 65-inch LG UR9000 Series 4K TV for just $549.99 - our cheapest LG March Madness TV deal. The LG TV features an α5 AI processor that delivers an improved picture and premium sound, plus you're getting webOS 23 for seamless streaming and LG's Magic remote.

LG UQ75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6501934&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-75-class-uq75-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6501934.p%3FskuId%3D6501934&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $649.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

This LG 75-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $599.99 - an incredible price. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard, which allows them to see and adjust all their settings in one place.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535922&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-86-class-80-series-qned-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535922.p%3FskuId%3D6535922&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,899.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Final Four, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG 80 Series TV on sale for $1,799.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α7 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-77-class-b3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535931.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,899.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

This massive OLED 4K TV features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG B3 also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's March Madness TV deal slashes the price down to a record low of $1,799.99.

Shop more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals, and see more premium options with our best OLED TV deals roundup.