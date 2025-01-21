Best Buy has a massive OLED TV sale ahead of the Super Bowl – deals from just $599.99
Save up to $1,700 on best-rated OLED TVs
If you want to upgrade your TV to a premium, gorgeous display for the Super Bowl, Best Buy is here to help. The retailer has a massive sale on OLED TVs, with up to $1,700 in savings on best-rated displays from Samsung, Sony, and LG. I've listed the top OLED TV deals from Best Buy below, with prices starting at just $599.99.
OLED TVs deliver stunning picture quality, offering deep contrast and bright, brilliant colors - perfect for watching the big game. With that premium tech comes a premium price tag, which is why finding an OLED TV on sale is key. Best Buy's sale includes record-low prices on last year's best-selling OLED TVs as brands prepare to release 2025 models.
A few highlights include LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for just $599.99, Samsung's 55-inch S85D OLED TV on sale for $949.99, and LG's best-selling 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99.
Shop more of Best Buy's Super Bowl OLED TV deals below and visit our main Super Bowl TV sales guide for more bargains on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.
Super Bowl OLED TV deals at Best Buy
Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $899.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model back down to a record-low price of just $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
Best Buy has reduced the price of the 55-inch Samsung S85D to $949.99 - $50 cheaper than on Black Friday. The S85D is the company's entry-level OLED model and features the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and 4K AI Upscaling found in the company’s other 2024 OLED TVs, the flagship S95D series included. It's not every day you find a deal on a 55-inch OLED TV for under $1,000, so this is one worth checking out for the Super Bowl.
Watch the Super Bowl on Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,599.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar audio without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console of choice.
Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 77-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - an incredible price for a display of this size. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV is worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find a whopping $1,100 discount on the 77-inch model.
See more of today's best TV deals and if you're interested in a premium display, you can visit our OLED TV deals guide. You can also check out today's best Samsung promo codes for additional savings.
