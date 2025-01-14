Amazon's newest budget-friendly 4K Fire TV gets its first big price cut

With Black Friday and holiday season sales out the way, you might think now's the worst time to buy a TV. Amazon might have something to say about that because you can currently grab the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV for $359.99 (was $459.99).

That's a whole lot of TV for a relatively affordable price. It's also the biggest price cut we've seen for what is the newest version of Amazon's good-sized budget 4K TV. If you'd prefer something a little smaller, then the 50-inch and 43-inch models are also discounted.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K: was $359.99 now $459.99 at Amazon The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV is the largest version of the 4-series range. It is also available in 50 and 43-inch alternatives, both of which are also discounted. The impressive 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality. Alongside smart functionality, including the ability to stream major platforms and apps like YouTube and Netflix, the Fire TV is everything you need in a modern set.

The Fire TV 4-Series is the 2024 version of the already very popular TV from Amazon. The design boasts a super modern ultra-slim bezel that looks the part as the latest tech from LG and Samsung. The design also has the added benefit of putting your entertainment front and center.

Vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus guarantee gorgeous images compared to what you might expect from a standard Full HD TV.

We also love the smart functionality with the inclusion of Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced which enables users to effortlessly find, launch, and control content. Smart functionality doesn't end there with the added ability to dim lights or interact with other smart devices in your home.

