Wow! Samsung's top-rated S90C OLED TV is on sale for half its original price

Just when we thought Samsung's best TV couldn't get any cheaper, its price plummeted to half the original. The Samsung 65-Inch Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) is now available at Best Buy for a record-low price of $1,299.99 (was $2,599.99).

The Samsung S90C has been around for over a year now, but that doesn't mean the quality has degraded since then. It's the middle tier of the 2023 OLED TV series between the S85C and S95C and a great gateway into experiencing OLED at its finest. At half off, it's a highly generous discount and the lowest price we've seen for the S90C. I have doubts that Black Friday can even top it.

Today's best Samsung OLED TV deal

Samsung 65-Inch Class S90C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (2023): was $2,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED TV has been our best TV for multiple years. Its QD-OLED technology combines mini-LEDs and OLEDs for the best of both worlds: brightness and contrast. The S90C also supports 4K gaming up to 120 Hz and includes a streaming hub that doesn't need any consoles to use, though you'd probably benefit from a controller.

Our reviewer gushed about the bright, contrast-rich pictures and gaming support in their Samsung S90C review. It received five out of five stars, a rare feat from our tech team. It's also great value for a QL-OLED TV, Samsung's signature technology that combines quantum dots (a.k.a. mini-LEDs) with OLED. It theoretically surpasses regular OLEDs because of how the mini-LEDs enhance the brightness combined with superior contrast from OLED's self-lighting qualities.

It supports 4K resolution with up to 120 Hz refresh rate for gaming. The gaming hub also allows you to stream games without a console.

