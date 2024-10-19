Wow! Samsung's top-rated S90C OLED TV is on sale for half its original price
It's been our best TV for over a year now
Just when we thought Samsung's best TV couldn't get any cheaper, its price plummeted to half the original. The Samsung 65-Inch Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) is now available at Best Buy for a record-low price of $1,299.99 (was $2,599.99).
The Samsung S90C has been around for over a year now, but that doesn't mean the quality has degraded since then. It's the middle tier of the 2023 OLED TV series between the S85C and S95C and a great gateway into experiencing OLED at its finest. At half off, it's a highly generous discount and the lowest price we've seen for the S90C. I have doubts that Black Friday can even top it.
Today's best Samsung OLED TV deal
Samsung 65-Inch Class S90C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (2023): was $2,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung S90C OLED TV has been our best TV for multiple years. Its QD-OLED technology combines mini-LEDs and OLEDs for the best of both worlds: brightness and contrast. The S90C also supports 4K gaming up to 120 Hz and includes a streaming hub that doesn't need any consoles to use, though you'd probably benefit from a controller.
Our reviewer gushed about the bright, contrast-rich pictures and gaming support in their Samsung S90C review. It received five out of five stars, a rare feat from our tech team. It's also great value for a QL-OLED TV, Samsung's signature technology that combines quantum dots (a.k.a. mini-LEDs) with OLED. It theoretically surpasses regular OLEDs because of how the mini-LEDs enhance the brightness combined with superior contrast from OLED's self-lighting qualities.
It supports 4K resolution with up to 120 Hz refresh rate for gaming. The gaming hub also allows you to stream games without a console.
Samsung specializes in electronics from home theaters to smartphones. You can find its products in the best Samsung phones and best Samsung TVs.
