The Peloton Tread is £300 off in the UK Black Friday sale – Here's why you should skip that deal and spend £10 more on the starter package

One of the best Black Friday deals in fitness in the UK right now is this Peloton Tread Starter pack that you can buy straight from Peloton's website.

While the Peloton Tread is £300 off and just £3,045, spending literally £10 more will get you the Peloton Tread Starter Pack, which includes two sets of dumbbells (up to 13.6kg), a water bottle, and a workout mat, a deal so could you literally can't afford to miss.

So if you're in the market for a Peloton Tread this Black Friday, don't choose the wrong UK deal.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see Peloton deals where you are.

Today's best Peloton Tread deals

Peloton Tread Starter Package: was £3,345 now £3,055 at Peloton This deal blows the standalone Tread saving out of the water, you get two sets of dumbbells of your choice, a workout mat, and a water bottle (nearly £300 of extras) for just £10 more than the price of the Tread by itself.

The best Peloton Tread Black Friday deals in the US

Peloton Tread Starter Package: was $3,235 now $2,785 at Peloton The same package in the US is just $100 more than the standalone Tread. It's not as much of a no-brainer as the UK version, but it still gets you much more for your money than buying the Tread by itself.

Peloton Tread+: was $5,995 now $5,295 at Peloton The Peloton Tread+ is the Rolls Royce of treadmills with a price tag to match, which makes this $700 discount all the more enticing. It also comes with a 32-inch tilting touchscreen and a soundbar for the ultimate workout experience.

The Peloton Tread is a really premium treadmill option that gets you basically everything you could ever need from a treadmill. The only downside is that you'll need to pick up Peloton's fairly pricey monthly subscription to use it. However, if you were already in the market for one, these Tread deals are definitely the best ones out there.

If you're looking for a treadmill but haven't settled on a Peloton, you can find our roundup of brilliant UK and US deals here.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK