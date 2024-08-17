The latest Microsoft Surface Pro is great for students and it’s got its first big discount at Best Buy

Effortlessly stylish and remarkably powerful, the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC is at Best Buy for $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99), marking the first time it's been on sale. This one truly stands out as it's only recently launched, too, so discounts have been fairly thin on the ground.

We're especially excited as the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there based on our testing. It easily switches between laptop and tablet mode so you get the best of both worlds here.

Powerful and running Windows 11, it’s the ideal all-in-one solution for anyone who needs to be productive on the move but wants to look good doing so.

Today’s best Microsoft Surface Pro deal

Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

A delight in many ways, the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC has a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. It’s powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor which ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which is about right for the price and will ensure speedy performance and plenty of storage space.

The Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC oozes useful AI features which should simplify your life. This includes Recall which means you can search across time to find the content you need, while there are also Live Captions for understanding different languages quickly. It’s all very useful from a time-saving perspective.

AI also extends to its ultra-wide front-facing camera for taking video calls with automatic framing, while the Surface Slim Pen helps you fill in the gaps through generative AI. All those features aren’t to the detriment of battery life either with up to 14 hours promised and our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review confirming that in general use.

Likely to be one of the best laptops for many people, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 also feels like a genuine alternative to the iPad Pro so it has multiple purposes.

There are other Microsoft Surface Pro deals going on at the moment, but you may wish to focus on specific laptop deals or tablet deals if you simply want one or the other. It could work out better value for your situation.