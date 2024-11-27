The Dell XPS 15 is an impressive $400 off for Black Friday - the lowest price yet

Dell is kicking off Black Friday deals week with major markdowns on its laptops, monitors, and more. One of its latest record-breakers includes the latest Dell XPS 15 laptop, which just dropped to its lowest price ever. Right on the official website, you can get the Dell XPS 15 laptop for $899.99 (was $1,299.99).

This Dell XPS 15 sports respectable specs all around, including a 13th gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. However, the $400 discount only applies to the build with Integrated Intel Graphics. Dell includes information next to its graphics card selection area, which suggests integrated graphics for users that want to use their laptop for simple means like checking social media, browsing the web, or streaming TV and movies.

Today's best Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal

Dell XPS 15 Laptop (2023): was $1,299 now $899 at Dell The Dell XPS 15 (2023) just dropped to its lowest price of the year. This model features a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, enough for running multiple applications and storing loads of files. That said, gamers might run into trouble running their favorite games with the Integrated Intel Graphics. The latest Dell XPS 15 works best as a laptop for work and school, though you can pay for a proper GPU.

This won't stop the Dell XPS 15 from running games, but its processor can't handle the same workload as a laptop with a dedicated graphics card. If you're looking for a work laptop, then great. Otherwise, you'll need to look elsewhere for speedier refresh rates and pixel-perfect graphics.

Dell releases a new XPS 15 laptop every year or so. In its latest Dell XPS 15 review, TechRadar tested the $2,499 model equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. Our reviewer praised the seamless performance for everyday tasks but noted the seemingly underpowered GPU compared to competitors carrying the same one. Other highlights include the "beautiful, tough chassis" and "incredible audio quality." Its display, keyboard, and touchpad also stand out at this price point.

The Dell XPS 15 is just one of the many options in TechRadar's list of best Dell laptops. If you're specifically interested in gaming, I'd also recommend checking out the best gaming laptops and best cheap gaming laptops.