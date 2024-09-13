This 75-inch Hisense A6 is one of the best cheap 4K TV deals available now

There are often a lot of TV deals available at retailers but it’s always a bonus when a healthy discount is added on to an already well-priced TV. Today, you can buy the Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV at Best Buy for $479.99 (was $579.99) which is tremendous value for such a huge TV. With Hisense being one of the best budget TV manufacturers around, you’re in safe hands if you go for this option and won't put too big a dent in your bank balance.

• Browse Best Buy's full weekend sale

Even at its usual price of $579.99, the Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV would be good value as it boasts a large screen but it also offers useful features like a Game Mode, AI Sports Mode, and voice remote controls. For a sizeable living room, it’s going to look great.

Today’s best 4K TV deal at Best Buy

Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV: was $579.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy The Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV has all the essentials you need from an inexpensive TV. Besides its hefty screen, it has a 4K AI Upscaler which is great for upgrading non-4K content. For gamers, there’s a dedicated mode with variable refresh rates, and auto low latency mode. Alongside that is an AI Sports Mode so you can hear every key sound while you’re watching sports, which is a neat extra touch.

Hisense isn’t featured in our look at the best TVs but it’s a more than respectable brand that makes a solid number of capable and affordable budget-friendly displays that are ideal for general everyday viewing. Notably, it has one model in our look at the best 65-inch TVs so it’s worth considering.

The Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV has some useful features like a Game Mode as well as DTS Virtual:X technology so it has better-than-average sound without the need for a soundbar. It also has Google TV built-in which is one of the more likeable TV operating systems around. It makes it easy to browse through all the popular streaming apps, and it also offers recommendations for what to watch next.

If you want to spend more on a new TV, there are some cool OLED TV deals happening at the moment. Now could be a time to buy one of the soundbar deals going on if you’d like to upgrade your sound too.