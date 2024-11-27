Save a huge 50% on this four-star rated vac and mop combo this Black Friday

Make the most of this Black Friday by scoring a deal on a well-performing vac and mop combo. Right now, you can get the Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Self-Empty XL at Amazon for just $349.99 (was $699.99).

There's a massive 50% saving to be had on this self-emptying robot vac, equating to a total savings of a significant $350. We're keeping a close eye on all of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals, so keep an eye out for other deals if this Shark vac doesn't quite hit the mark.

Today's best Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Self-Empty XL deal

We were big fans of the Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Self-Empty XL when we tested it thanks to its good cleaning performance, quiet operation, and efficient self-emptying, hence why it scored a commendable four stars.

