LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV is on sale for a stunning price of just $799.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day might be over but that doesn't mean the internet isn't still full of cracking deals. The deal we've spotted today has such a huge discount that you'll be left wondering whether you're making it up. The deal is on the gorgeous LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $799 (was $1,499).

Even though this is one of LG's entry-level displays, you're still guaranteed to get amazing 4K picture quality, a high-performing a8 AI processor, and four HDMI 4.1 ports for connecting games consoles. If you want a decent 48-inch TV for a fraction of its list price, then this is the deal for you.

Today's best budget OLED TV deal: LG 48-inch B4

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

This 48-inch TV from LG is almost 50% off its original price. That's one unbelievable discount. The picture quality is still great thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision. These partner together to enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. The 120Hz refresh rate and dedicated gaming features make it a deal that's worth having for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's also a worthwhile investment for anyone wanting a decent sized TV for a stonking price.

With over 8 million self-lit pixels, the LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV is able to deliver awesome picture quality. 100% across both color volume and color fidelity delivers results that are wonderfully vibrant and incredibly accurate. In addition to the bright, vivid displays that OLED is known for, the LG B4 uses Dolby Vision to further enhance color and contrast and Dolby Atmos-powered surround sound to further immerse audiences.

NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR enhance gaming quality. Thanks to an abundance of HDMI 2.1 inputs, gamers will have plenty of flexibility when connecting their favorite game consoles. As a plus, it integrates streaming subscriptions with its smart TV OS and gives access to 300+ free LG Channels for sports, fitness, cooking, and more.

Be sure to check out our list of best OLED TVs for alternatives that might also work for you. If you want to compare the best LG OLED TVs, we also have articles that go over the differences between LG C4 vs. LG B4.