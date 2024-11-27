I'm a sustainable packaging expert, and I'm taking full advantage of this eco-conscious electric toothbrush deal

I'm delighted to see some Black Friday deals on some eco-conscious products emerging as we creep ever closer to the big day. In the US, shoppers can find the Suri Electric Toothbrush at Amazon for $87 (was $116). And I've got plenty to smile about in the UK as now I can get the Suri Electric Toothbrush at Boots for £71.25 (was £95).

There's a fantastic saving to be had on both sides of the pond, with a 25% discount available to US buyers, and a third off for UK buyers, making this deal a saving not to be missed.

Today's best Suri Electric Toothbrush deals

Suri Electric Toothbrush: was $116 now $87 at Amazon The cost of the Suri Electric Toothbrush has been bitten down by 25% at Amazon US, making the sustainability-focused electric toothbrush we're oh so fond of here at TechRadar just $87 this Black Friday. Scoring an impressive 4.5 stars in our full review thanks to its lengthy battery life and clever cleaning case, this is a deal worth chewing over.

Suri Electric Toothbrush : was £95 now £71.25 at Boots.com Save a third on this electric toothbrush aimed at those who value products striving to be eco-friendly. This is a generous discount for this well-performing electric toothbrush that offers a more sustainable solution to the irreparable and wasteful design of other big-brand alternatives. We scored this eco-concious toothbrush a commendable 4.5 stars in our full review, despite it not using the oscillating heads many of us are accustomed to. Replacements aren't hard to come by though, as Boots sells multi-packs of the toothbrush heads.

I'm a big supporter of any brand that utilizes sustainable materials in their products, and the Suri Electric Toothbrush is high up on my list thanks to the plant-based heads and repairable aluminum body. I am usually cautious about the realistic sustainability of using plant-based materials, as they can't be recycled at kerbside.

However, Suri recycles their toothbrush heads for free, so they get an enthusiastic thumbs-up from me. If you'd like to learn just why we rated the Suri Electric Toothbrush a fabulous four-and-a-half stars, why not take a look at our full review.

If you'd like to explore more electric toothbrush options, we've taken the time to collate a selection of the very best in our best electric toothbrush guide.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK