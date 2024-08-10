ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech news stories from Disney Plus password sharing to the RingConn Gen 2 smart ring

This week in tech has brought us exciting new products, some infuriating price hikes, and leaks teasing future gadgets we can’t wait to try.

Keeping up with all this and more is a monumental task, so let's get you caught up on all things technology. We've gathered the week’s top seven stories here so you can flick through the most important announcements.

Next Week, Google will showcase some brand new Pixel 9 smartphone tech, so be sure to check back here for all of the latest info. For now, let’s review what happened in the last seven days.

7. Google was declared a "monopolist" in search

Google was declared a “monopolist” by a US federal judge this week because of its position as the world’s biggest search-engine, with the judge taking particular issue with how Google pays companies to have it be the default option for their products.

This decision will likely be appealed, but no matter which way things eventually go, there’s a big question of how much this decision would actually change things given that Apple’s own Senior Vice President of Services, Eddy Cue, says, “I don’t believe there’s a price in the world that Microsoft could offer us. They offered to give us Bing for free. They could give us the whole company.”

So, if anything, this could mean Google remains the default; it just no longer has to pay for the privilege.

6. Google killed the Chromecast with an all-new TV Streamer

This week, Google said goodbye to the Chromecast and rolled out a new Gemini-powered streaming box called the Google TV Streamer.

This more fully-featured machine costs $99.99 / £99 / AU$159.99 but boasts 4K visuals at 60fps, support for HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision video standards alongside Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio standards, a faster processor than the old Chromecast with Google TV, plus 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

It’s up for preorder right now, with it shipping from September 24.

5. Google redesigned the Nest Learning Thermostat

Joining the Google TV Streamer in the company’s pre-Made By Google announcements is the new Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen, featuring the most substantial redesign of the tech we’ve seen yet.

Rather than a flat face, the nearly all-screen domed glass front makes this look like a Pixel Watch for your wall, and it still boasts intuitive rotation controls. It also has Smart Schedules that suggest adaptations to your cooling and heating routines based on your habits and local weather conditions to help you save money on your bills.

It’ll cost you $279.99 (it’s optimized for US and Canadian heating systems, so a global launch isn’t planned yet) and includes a temperature sensor – additional sensors cost $29.99.

4. Disney Plus announced when its password sharing crackdown is starting

Whether it's annual price hikes, fan-favorite TV show cancellations, or other frustrating creative decisions outside our control, the world’s best streaming services have been testing our patience.

Of all the bizarre consumer decisions that have sprung on us recently, none have been more aggravating than Netflix’s clampdown on account sharing between households. Now, Disney Plus is taking a leaf out of its rival’s book, with the streaming giant confirming its own password-sharing crackdown will come into force globally in September.

Frankly, we’re already sick of this new-fangled streaming-based gatekeeping, and we’re seriously hoping that other platforms don’t follow suit. Otherwise, we might just give up on streaming for good.

3. Garmin's Run Coach got a lot smarter

Garmin's latest beta update for its top running watches (the Fenix, Epix, and Forerunner lines) tests a new, upgraded Run Coach feature that uses its algorithms.

Instead of having a plan designed by a real-life running coach that remains static, the updated Run Coach feature looks set to be fully integrated into the Garmin Connect app, using its smarts to take into account your Training Readiness and Sleep Scores. Had a bad night, or pushed yourself too hard? Your running plan could change to account for your recovery metrics and previous training load.

The feature is still in beta, but once it officially launches, it's likely to roll out across more running watches via a free update.

2. RingConn Gen 2 smashed Kickstarter records

The Samsung Galaxy Ring launch not only gave us a new smart ring to marvel at, but it also seems to have invigorated interest in this area of wearable tech for other brands – with the Kickstarter for the RingConn Gen 2 smashing records.

Its popularity isn’t the only reason you should pay attention to this smart ring. We gave the previous model four stars in our RingConn Smart Ring review, calling the budget-friendly option a “solid alternative to the Oura smart ring.” Sure, it lacks some of the bells and whistles, but it only costs $279 (about £219 and AU$418), a lot cheaper than the Galaxy Ring at $399 / £399 (around AU$750).

The Gen 2 boasts an extended 12-day battery life and new sleep apnea tracking tech alongside other health and fitness tracking for only $299 (£234 / AU$460) – or $209 (£164 / AU$322) if you back it before the deadline – so you might want to consider it if you’re interred in a smart ring.

1. DJI’s lightest-ever drone took flight in new leaks

DJI has launched some epic drones over the past decade, but it might be about to launch its most fun flier so far – if this week’s DJI Neo leaks are correct.

The Neo will seemingly be DJI’s lightest drone so far, yet it still manages to pack in a 4K camera, AI-powered subject tracking, and, potentially, support for FPV headsets. That would be quite a combo, not least because the Neo is also expected to be pretty cheap for a DJI drone ($329 according to the rumors, or around £320 / AU$515).

When might we see the Neo land? This week’s leaks suggest August 20 is the date to look out for – with a new Action 5 Pro action cam following just over a week later on August 28.