Garmin's Run Coach just got a lot smarter: here's how to try it before everyone else

A new Garmin beta update is rolling out, with changes to the way its Run Coach programs operate, by integrating them more fully into the Garmin Connect app. The update will see Run Coach programs adapt to the user based on their Training Readiness, Sleep score and overall training load.

The Garmin Public Beta version 20.15 simply states "Integrates the Garmin Run Coach feature in the Garmin Connect app" in the changelog posted on Garmin’s official forum. However, there appears to be more to the feature update than this innocuous sentence suggests.

Previously, Garmin’s Run Coach feature offered you static training plans created by real running coaches, which you could view on your best Garmin watch. However, as reported by Wareable, now the Run Coach programs can change based on your training load and scores as suggested above, just like your Daily Suggested Workouts.

Daily Suggested Workouts is a separate feature that uses your training load and scores to recommend running workouts. It might suggest a base or recovery run if you’ve trained a lot and had a bad night’s sleep, or suggest a longer, more intense run or sprint workout if your Training Readiness score is nearing 100. Garmin seems to be incorporating this feature into its static running plans, making them more fluid and adaptive to a runner’s current condition.

The new update to Garmin Coach is available on Fenix, Epix and Forerunner devices, all of which are among the best running watches available right now. The update also brings fixes to swimming workout bugs, and improvements to race time predictions based on fitness level and recent efforts.

(Image credit: Strava)

Analysis: Smarter workouts? Sign me up

I really like this change. Basing training plans on those created by real people, then adapting them to an individual runner’s needs and recent experiences sounds like a great compromise. Less rigid than traditional plans, while still based in human expertise instead of allowing a chatbot or algo to do all the work.

I’ll certainly be keen to try it out and review the feature when the final product lands on watches. In the meantime, to try it out, you’ll have to enroll in Garmin’s public beta program by signing up to Garmin Connect on your desktop or laptop computer.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can then follow our step-by-step guide on how to sign up for the Garmin Beta software program , or follow the instructions on the video below.

Support: Garmin Public Beta Program - YouTube Watch On