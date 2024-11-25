Black Friday deal: Logitech's best Magic Keyboard alternative drops to its lowest price yet

Apple has a reputation for beautiful products with powerful performance--at a price. If you picked up an iPad as part of an early Black Friday deal, you may be considering a Magic Keyboard so that you could convert it into a laptop. However, if the price has been a bit of a turn off, you could consider alternatives like this Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air 11-inch (M2) Keyboard at Amazon for $159.99 (was $199.99).

The Logitech Combo Touch is meant to be a budget alternative to the premium but pricey Magic Keyboard. While the full $199.99 for the Combo Touch is hard to call cheap, it is in comparison to a competitor that easily costs $100 more. The larger Logitech Combo Touch for the 13-inch iPad Air is also on sale at a similar discount, and so is the one for the Logitech Combo Touch for the iPad Pro with M4 chip. If you're also looking for an Apple Pencil alternative, a bundle with both is also available at a discount on the same listing.

Today's best Apple Magic Keyboard alternative deal

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air 11-inch (M2) Keyboard: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard is one of the most popular productivity-boosting keyboards for Apple iPads, including the M2-equipped Apple iPad Air. At its lowest price yet, it's even more worth the money for new iPad users that want to save on accessories. It costs $100 less than the Magic Keyboard at full price, and offers many of the same perks like a durable shell, sizable keyboard and trackpad, and self-charging setup. This deal extends to the 13-inch Logitech Combo Touch for the larger iPad Air model and on bundles including the Logitech Crayon USB-C, its Apple Pencil alternative.

To its credit, the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard manages to fit many of the same conveniences the Magic Keyboard offers into a more affordable accessory. It might not have the same integration as Apple's own iPad keyboard, but it's reasonably close to the real thing.

In its Logitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard case review, TechRadar praised the protection it offered for the iPad alongside the sizable keyboard and trackpad. There's no need to plug it in, either. It directly draws power from your iPad. While years have passed since this review, the latest model of the Logitech Combo Touch carries the torch in all the most important ways like the flexible kickstand, self-powering setup, and compartment for a stylus like the Apple Pencil.

Need an iPad upgrade? Apple dropped prices on its latest MacBooks, iPads, and accessories ahead of Black Friday, so you can start shopping now. More deals are inevitably coming in its official Apple Black Friday shopping event, too. You might also want to consider an Apple Pencil (or one of these cheaper Apple Pencil alternatives) to get the most out of your iPad.