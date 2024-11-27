Bag this hard floor cleaning hero for under $1000 this Black Friday

If you've been dreaming of purchasing an all-singing-all-dancing robot vacuum and mop combo, then now is most definitely the time to take advantage of a Black Friday deal as you can get the Eufy Omni S1 Pro at Amazon for $999.99 (was $1499.99).

This is a huge $500 saving, bringing the Eufy Omni S1 Pro down to the lowest price we've ever seen. We've been keeping an eye on the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals and as you've probably guessed, this impressive deal features on the list.

Today's best Eufy Omni S1 Pro deal

We really enjoyed testing the Eufy Omni S1 Pro due to its fantastic mopping performance and intuitive app. We go into plenty of detail over in the full Eufy Omni S1 review if you'd like to learn more.

If this price is still a little on the high side, or you'd like to explore your options, we've curated a list of the best robot vacuums, and we've got plenty of recommendations for the best cordless vacs, too.

