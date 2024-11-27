Bag this hard floor cleaning hero for under $1000 this Black Friday
Save a third on this multi-talented Eufy robot vac
If you've been dreaming of purchasing an all-singing-all-dancing robot vacuum and mop combo, then now is most definitely the time to take advantage of a Black Friday deal as you can get the Eufy Omni S1 Pro at Amazon for $999.99 (was $1499.99).
This is a huge $500 saving, bringing the Eufy Omni S1 Pro down to the lowest price we've ever seen. We've been keeping an eye on the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals and as you've probably guessed, this impressive deal features on the list.
Today's best Eufy Omni S1 Pro deal
This advanced robot vacuum has had the full Black Friday treatment, dropping to the lowest price we've ever seen. In our Eufy Omni S1 Pro review, we were impressed with its vacuum and mopping performance and user-friendly app, and now, with this $500 discount, this is a deal not to be missed.
We really enjoyed testing the Eufy Omni S1 Pro due to its fantastic mopping performance and intuitive app. We go into plenty of detail over in the full Eufy Omni S1 review if you'd like to learn more.
If this price is still a little on the high side, or you'd like to explore your options, we've curated a list of the best robot vacuums, and we've got plenty of recommendations for the best cordless vacs, too.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.